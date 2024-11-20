



Xi says China, France bear common responsibilities in the face of new changes in international situation

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 19 — China and France, as major countries, share the common responsibility of leading the international community to unite in efforts to address global challenges at a time of many new changes are occurring in the international landscape, said the Chinese president. Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Xi made the remarks during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sino-French relations bear unique strategic importance and global influence, as both are independent, mature and responsible major countries, Xi noted, adding that in May this year, he and Macron presented a vision for the next 60 years of Sino-French relations and jointly spoke out on global challenges and hot-button issues, leaving a broad and positive impact on the international stage. He urged the two countries to deepen strategic communication, strengthen mutual support, maintain momentum for the stable and positive development of bilateral relations, and make greater contributions to the healthy development of China-EU relations as well as peace and security. global stability. Xi reaffirmed that China is willing to continue to strengthen high-level exchanges with France, deepen exchanges and cooperation in fields such as culture, education, youth and at the local level, so as to promote trade between the two countries. . The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China launched a new round of reform and opening-up process in China, creating new opportunities for Sino-French cooperation and expanding the scope of practical cooperation between the two countries. , he declared. . Xi expressed hope that the two sides will make good use of mechanisms such as the high-level economic and financial dialogue and the joint committee on trade and economic cooperation to further tap the potential of cooperation, strengthen complementary advantages, properly resolve disputes and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results. For his part, Macron recalled Xi's successful visit to France in May this year, during which they together celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China. Noting that today's world is full of instabilities and uncertainties, Macron said France is ready to work with China to seriously implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to strengthen high-level exchanges and improve people-to-people exchanges. , perpetuate traditional friendship and forge a new type of state-to-state relations. France defends its strategic autonomy and is willing to engage in dialogue and cooperation with China in a spirit of mutual respect, to appropriately manage economic and trade disputes, and to maintain healthy and regular development of bilateral economic and trade relations. and to strengthen cooperation on climate and global change. AI governance and other areas, he said. The two sides exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis. Xi noted that China's position on the crisis is consistent and that China hopes the conflict will subside. Neither the spread of the crisis nor the escalation of the conflict is what China wants to see; instead, China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way for the ceasefire and end of the conflict, he added. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.www.gov.cn/news/202411/20/content_WS673d05e2c6d0868f4e8ed362.html

