Alex Burghart: Have the Conservatives found a new rising star?





Who is Alex Burghart? And have the conservatives found a new rising star? Alex who? While veteran MPs like to joke about young upstarts in politics being largely unknown, he is not even a household name in his own country. But he has long been a member of Kemi gang and resigned from Boris Johnson's government alongside future Conservative leader following the Chris Pincher scandal in 2022. Mr Burghart is 47, but looks younger, and succeeded Tory bigwig Eric Pickles as Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, on London's border with Essex, in 2017. Rayner faces hostile crowd as she replaces Starmer p Educated at Millfield public school, he is an intelligent historian, with a BA from Oxford and a PhD from King's College London, and has written for BBC History and the Times Literary Supplement. But until his impressive debut as Kemi Badenoch's replacement against Angela Rayner has L.F.his rise to the greasy pole of politics had been dignified but unspectacular. He was first a history teacher and university tutor, before working for Iain Duncan Smith's Center for Social Justice think tank and writing a book about vulnerable children. He also worked for England's Children's Commissioner, Anne Longfield, before becoming a special adviser on social policy to Theresa May when she became prime minister in 2016. Once in Parliament, he was parliamentary private secretary – unpaid bag-carrier – to Attorneys General Geoffrey Cox and Jeremy Wright and Karen Bradley, then Northern Ireland Secretary. His big break came when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019 and made him his PPS (Parliamentary Private Secretary) and two years later he became Minister for Education, with responsibility for apprenticeships. But his own apprenticeship for the big jobs ended when, along with Kemi Badenoch and his other close allies Neil O'Brien, Lee Rowley and Julia Lopez, he resigned in protest over the sleazy Pincher scandal. Rishi Sunak appointed him to the inglorious posts of junior pensions minister, then junior cabinet office minister, and it was only after the July 4 election this year that he joined the shadow cabinet. Like many promising Tory MPs, Mr Burghart married into a Tory dynasty. His wife is the journalist and author Hermione Gingold, daughter of the late Conservative MP Sir Reg Eyre, who served in the governments of Edward Heath and Margaret Thatcher. But after a low-key career so far, Mr Burghart's fellow MPs certainly know who he is after a blunt and hard-hitting performance in PMQs in which he accused Labor of broken promises and declaring war to farmers. Some insiders claimed he had been more effective than Ms Badenoch, whose performance in her first two PMQs clashed with Sir Keir Starmer were far from surprising. After this debut, he is clearly one to watch. Some conservatives even suggested that on this show he would be the future leader of the party if Kemikaze, as his detractors viciously call him, faltered. Praise indeed. However, does Alex Burghart take on rising Labor star Darren Jones in a battle for 10th place in the future general election? (c) Sky News 2024: Alex Burghart: Have the Conservatives found a new rising star?

