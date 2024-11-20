Prioritize the South, from Brazil to Nigeria Firstpost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the G20 summit held in Brazil on November 18-19 is of immense importance in the current geopolitical context. First, the visit took place at a time when the domestic politics of the world's most powerful country, the United States, is at a crossroads. With Donald Trump's unprecedented victory in the US elections, major upheavals can be expected in the country.rough seaof diplomacy (if we can take a little liberty with hyperboles in the world of international relations).

The administration of US President-elect Donald Trump should take radical steps to end the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, or at the very least, end the US role in covertly fueling the crisis. For India, the Trump administration promises to crack down on the Khalistan terrorist network in the United States and Canada, as well as curb rising anti-Hindu sentiment in the West, as evidenced by growing attacks on temples and disturbing incidents of hate crimes. against Hindus in the United States.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in the G20 summit took place at a time when the Global South has become a consolidated group like never before. The Global South has continued to grow in strength under India's foundational diplomatic conceptualization of Vishwamitra. India pioneered the Voice of the Global South Summit 2023, with the first and second sessions held in January 2023 and November 2023, respectively. The third edition of the virtual summit was hosted by India in August 2024 under the theme An empowered global South for a sustainable future, with the participation of 173 dignitaries representing 123 countries.

Additionally, the G20 summit in Brazil marked the first meeting of the group after the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. The 55-nation bloc, representing the African continent, became the group's 21st permanent member when India hosted the G20 summit in 2023. India initially proposed the idea and, through persistent diplomacy behind the scenes and in collaboration with other countries of the South. nations, successfully pushed towards this important milestone, improving the representation of developing countries in global decision-making.

In line with India's focus on issues of the Global South, Prime Minister Modi stressed in his speech at the G20 summit that the group should prioritize the challenges and needs of the Global South, which has borne the worst of the food, fertilizer and fuel crisis triggered. by global conflicts. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during the first session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, which focused on social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty.

Prime Minister Modis' visits to Nigeria and Guyana, as well as his participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, assume immense importance in the context of India's decisive leadership in consolidating the South and defending a global order multilateral. Not only did Prime Minister Modi become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Nigeria in 17 years, but he also raised critical global issues such as terrorism, separatism, piracy and drug trafficking during a bilateral meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While India and Nigeria have agreed to deepen their collaboration on intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism and maritime security, the broader implications of these developments merit attention.

While Western media frequently focus on terrorism and radicalization in Europe, the United States, West Asia and the Middle East, radicalization in Africa has not received the level of media attention and of the civil society it deserves. A 2021 piece from

Researcher Observer Foundation(ORF) provides a detailed account of terrorism in Nigeria, including the activities of the radical Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram. It explains how Boko Haram members are believed to have received training from other terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and have links to various domestic and transnational networks, including the Islamic State (IS) and Al Shabab. To generate funds, he relied on mass kidnappings of schoolchildren for ransom, raids on arms and ammunition caches, and levying taxes on farms and agricultural products. Nigeria's booming international fish market is also controlled by Boko Haram. Due to the activities of Boko Haram, over the past 10 years, more than 38,000 people have lost their lives and in the Lake Chad region, comprising Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad, 3.2 million People were displaced, including 2.9 million internally displaced people (IDPs) from northeastern Nigeria, the article notes.

India itself suffers from the threat of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, with traditionally little support from the Global North to counter this threat. Since US troops withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban regime took control of the country in 2021, India's security has been under even greater threat. Yet, the Western ecosystem often overlooks India's concerns over cross-border terrorism sponsored by its neighbors like Pakistan, as this issue does not directly affect their own security. On the contrary, Western countries have often, knowingly or unknowingly, welcomed elements clearly contrary to the unity and integrity of India.

The United Kingdom, for example, has a consistent history of interference in India's internal affairs, with the issue of Jammu and Kashmir repeatedly raised in the British Parliament. Recently, the famous Oxford University became a center of controversy when the Oxford Union organized a debate titled This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir. Hindu advocacy organizations in the UK protested both the topic of the debate and the inclusion of Pakistani-origin activist Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) president Zafar Khan as speakers . Indian students at Oxford have expressed their horror in a letter to university authorities, expressing concerns over the inclusion of these individuals, linked to anti-Indian terrorist organisations.

Since the West often uses the issue of terrorism as a geopolitical tool vis-à-vis India under the guise of freedom of expression, India has rightly made the issue of terrorism a cornerstone of its foreign policy. Most of the statements issued after Prime Minister Modi's bilateral meetings with various world leaders contain clauses condemning terrorism or describing joint counter-terrorism operations. During German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's recent visit to India, the two countries signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in criminal matters which, as Prime Minister Modi said, will further strengthen their resolve to fight separatist elements and terrorism.

In September 2024, the foreign ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for concerted action against Pakistan-based terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM in a joint statement to the media. The statement was issued during Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankars' meeting with his Brazilian and South African counterparts on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The G20 Rio Declaration also condemned terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations”. When India hosted the G20 in 2023, the fight against terrorism was at the heart of the agenda. The G20 Delhi Declaration 2023 included a dedicated section on combating terrorism and money laundering, which not only condemned terrorism but also highlighted the urgent need to dismantle terrorist financing mechanisms. During his visit to Nigeria, the Indian Prime Minister continued India's fundamental foreign policy commitment, using bilateral and multilateral platforms to raise the issue of the terrorist threat to peace and global security, in particular by aligning the countries of the South in condemning terrorism in all areas. its forms and manifestations.

Continuing India's advocacy for the South, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted at the Rio Summit that Brazil's G20 presidency had given new impetus to the people-centric decisions and initiatives released at the New Delhi Summit last year.

The Covid crisis marked a significant shift in global power dynamics, constituting a turning point in India's role in consolidating the Global South as an independent entity. Indian vaccine diplomacy, through the Vaccine Maitri initiative, helped many developing countries access Covid-19 vaccines at a time when many Western countries were engaged in vaccine hoarding. India has also led efforts to establish global manufacturing and supply chains outside the dominant networks dominated by the North, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

India built on this momentum with the introduction of the Voice of the South Summit and its successful lobbying at the G20 New Delhi Summit in 2023, which resulted in the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the group.

The world order finds itself at a crucial crossroads, with so-called multilateral institutions like the UN rapidly losing their relevance, reduced to mere discussion forums dominated by a privileged few. In this context, India continues to focus on the Global South. Prime Minister Modis' visits to Nigeria and Guyana, as well as his participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, must be seen in this light.

Rati Agnihotri is a freelance journalist and writer currently based in Dehradun (Uttarakhand). The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.