NFL, UFC and Football Athletes Celebrate Victories With Viral Trump Dance

Athletes from the NFL, UFC and United States men's soccer team have celebrated their victories in recent weeks by performing a dance popularized by President-elect Donald Trump – a simple motion involving pumping both fists back and forth, perhaps signaling greater embrace of Trump in the sports world, although some have called him apolitical.

President-elect Donald Trump frequently performed this dance during his rallies at the “YMCA” (Photo by… [+] SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

More than a week after Trump won the presidential election, San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosaa, a vocal Trump supporter, hit Trump's dance on the field to celebrate a sack, the first viral example of a player recreating the dance.

Bosa told reporters after the Nov. 10 game that he did the dance because all the guys wanted me to do it, and when asked what inspired the move, he responded, “I think that you know the answer to this question.

The move quickly spread to other sports, as UFC fighter Jon Jones celebrated his victory over Stipe Miocic on Saturday by performing the Trump dance as Trump himself looked on in the audience.

On Sunday, the dance spread across the NFL: Detroit Lions defensive end ZaDarius Smith, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley all performed the dance on the field, CNN reported.

U.S. men's soccer team captain Christian Pulisic, alongside teammates Weston McKennie and Ricardo Pepi, performed the dance Monday after scoring a goal against Jamaica.

Even international athletes have adopted this dance, including British footballers and British golfer Charley Hull.

Contra

Some of the athletes who performed the dance explained themselves without directly expressing support for Trump. Pulisic told The Athletic, although this dance is obviously Trump's dance, he thinks it's not a political dance and he did it because it's a popular trend and he just thought it was. was funny. Bowers told USA Today that he decided to do the dance after seeing Jones do it during his UFC fight, stating that he thought it was cool.

What is the trump dance?

The dance first gained notoriety during Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. He frequently performed it to the song YMCA by Village People, whose singer Victor Willis had unsuccessfully asked Trump to stop using the song. Trump continued to perform the dance throughout his 2024 campaign, as some supporters in the audience would imitate the dance alongside him. The dance gained more attention during a bizarre town hall in Pennsylvania last month, during which the event was disrupted by several attendees needing medical attention, prompting Trump to change the subject. Let's not ask any more questions. Let's just listen to music, he said, urging event staff to play music over the speakers. Trump swayed and danced to music for 40 minutes, including YMCA, Ave Maria and Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinead OConnor.

Surprising fact

Bosa performed the dance just a day after the NFL announced the league fined him $11,255 for crashing an on-camera interview with his teammates on Oct. 27 by wearing a Make America Great Again hat, symbol from the Trump campaign, pointing to the message and walking away. far. NFL rules prohibit players from wearing, displaying or otherwise transmitting personal messages, whether in writing or by illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the NFL office. League. Before the fine, Bosa said if he faced repercussions, it would be worth it.

Tangent

The Trump dance is the latest example of athletes sparking controversy for making political or politically adjacent statements on the field. Last year, some NHL players sparked controversy by refusing to wear Pride Month-themed jerseys during warmups, with the league banning the themed jerseys altogether months later. The league later reversed the ban on rainbow-colored Pride ribbon for hockey sticks following player protests. San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, both sparking similar protests from other players in solidarity as well as heavy criticism, including from Trump, who said players who kneel should be fired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2024/11/19/these-athletes-from-the-nfl-ufc-and-us-soccer-embrace-trump-dance/

