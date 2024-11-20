Trkiye seeks calm over US mistake in sending missiles to Ukraine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Wednesday that Trkiye opposed the United States' decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles, warning that President Joe Biden's decision would further escalate the conflict and provoke a backlash of Russia.

“We do not find this decision correct and we do not approve of it either,” Erdoan told reporters on his flight back from Brazil, where he attended the G20 leaders' summit.

Such developments could bring the region and the world to the brink of a wider war, he warned, saying Russia and Ukraine should focus on peace and exercise restraint. “Even the smallest misstep would be like throwing a match into a tinderbox. That's why I call on everyone to act with caution,” Erdoan said. “President Biden's decision will likely be interpreted as an attempt to stoke the conflict, ensuring that it does not end and remain contained.”

Ukraine fired U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles into Russian territory for the first time on Tuesday after the White House authorized such strikes, drawing scorn and promises of retaliation from Moscow. The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a policy document that lowers the threshold for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in response to attacks by an enemy using conventional weapons. The Kremlin has warned that Russia will retaliate against NATO countries that facilitate long-range missile strikes against Russian territory by Ukraine.

Trkiye is among the few countries that maintain close contacts with kyiv and Moscow and have tried to mediate the conflict. Negotiations on a grain deal were successful, but a broader peace agreement proved impossible. Trkiye also negotiated a historic prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States. Ankara has consistently defended diplomacy as the sides ratcheted up the pressure in their conflict which marked its 1,000th day on Tuesday.

“The war can only end with more peace efforts, more goodwill and diplomacy, not more weapons, blood and tears,” Erdoan said. “You can't achieve anything with a 'after me, the flood' mentality,” he said, referring to the approach of the end of Joe Biden's term. “We hope that Ukraine and Russia will not be misled by incitement to hatred, will remain calm and focus on peace,” he added.

Relations with the United States

The Biden administration is at odds with Ankara and, apart from on the economic level, relations are rather lukewarm. Erdoan, who was seen smiling, exchanging pleasantries with Biden at the G20 summit, rarely held one-on-one meetings with the outgoing president, although he was warmer towards Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, at least at times. Trump's new administration includes figures known for their strong opposition to Turkish policies, such as future Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Answering questions about his vision for the second Trump era in the United States, Erdoan said they would work to advance relations based on Trkiye's interests.

“We are certainly analyzing the names of Mr. Trump's administration and making our preparations. Obviously, it is not a trivial matter for us to know what people said and what they were thinking before being assigned to government positions But what matters most is their actions after their appointment,” he said, adding that they cannot build their relationships on prejudices and must be careful. “Although the president-elect has said he will end wars, it is too early to comment on his new term,” he said.

Erdoan said they would take measures based on the approach of the new US administration. “We want to believe Mr. Trump's speech against wars. The United States seeking to end wars can create a new climate conducive to a peaceful end to all conflicts in our region,” he said . Erdoan said Trkiye's position on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Israeli issue and other issues in the Middle East was clear, and he shared it with Trump in a phone call in which he made part of Trkiye's desire to see an end to the conflicts in the region.

Trkiye has sharply criticized the United States under Biden for its unconditional support for what Ankara calls the Netanyahu administration's genocidal actions toward the Palestinians and Tel Aviv's expansionist policies that provoked the war in Lebanon. Trkiye also fears that Israel is targeting itself.

The president said he expressed his concerns on these issues at the G20 summit and highlighted the humanitarian aspect of Turkish foreign policy. “I raised the issue of Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. Thanks to our efforts, the G20 heads of state statement included strong statements regarding Gaza,” Erdoan said.

The final declaration of the summit which ended on Tuesday evokes “deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon”. Humanitarian aid must be urgently extended and protection of the civilian population strengthened, the document says, in a clear message to Israel. The G20 also reaffirms “the right of Palestinians to self-determination” and “an unwavering commitment to the vision of a two-state solution in which Israel and a Palestinian state live side by side in peace within secure and secure borders. recognized, in accordance with international principles. the law and relevant UN resolutions.

Terrorism beyond borders

Addressing national security concerns, Erdoan reaffirmed Trkiye's commitment to fighting terrorism both at home and abroad. “We are determined to relegate the problem of terrorism to the dustbin of history. We have no tolerance towards structures that pose a threat to our country beyond our borders,” he stressed. . He was responding to a question about reports that Trkiye had pressured the United States to stop aid to the PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG, in northeast Syria, and the possibility of a new cross-border offensive in this country to eradicate the presence of the terrorist group.

He also called on the Syrian Assad regime to take more responsibility in the fight against terrorism. “Just as we are making efforts to drain this swamp, the Syrian administration should also engage in similar efforts.” Trkiye sought to normalize ties with the Assad regime years after severing ties. Damascus has been positive about normalization, although it has at times called on Trkiye to withdraw its troops stationed near the Turkish border against terrorist groups.

The United States openly supports the PKK/YPG under the guise of a joint fight against ISIS, but Trump reportedly plans a complete withdrawal from Syria. Erdoan said he was ready for any new dynamics in the event of a US withdrawal. “We are ready, as a Trkiye, both for the situation that will result from the American withdrawal from Syria and for the current reality. Our national security comes before everything else,” he stressed.