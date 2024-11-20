



Social media was lit up by viral discussions around the photograph that appeared online on Sunday. It features Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Robert F Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr. and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the Trump Force One McDonalds In-Flight Party. The president-elect's deputy communications director, Margo Martin, shared the photo on X, formerly Twitter, after the group's outing at UFC in New York.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr and RFK Jr posed with McDonald's meals aboard Trump Force One Saturday evening as President Mike Johnson smiled behind them.(X)

Shortly after the post shook the Internet, as the MAGA group abandoned its own Make America Healthy Again agenda for the day, one X user claimed: “This 1721 painting by Deitz Nuutzen predicted the Trump-Elon dinner- RFK McDonalds. The SNS post drew parallels between the weekend photo and a supposed 18th-century painting that bore an uncanny resemblance to the MAGA lot's plane ride. User X @boneGPT posted the comparison tweet on Monday.

Did an 18th century painting actually predict the Trump McDonalds moment with Elon Musk, RFK Jr?

The alleged painting the social media user referred to also depicts four men sitting across from each other on a dining table with a fifth person standing in the background. With the exception of the costumes worn by the old-fashioned painted figures, even with two crowns, in the painting, everyone seems to strike poses identical to those of the Trumps gathered aboard his plane. If we superimposed the images, the two compositions would fit like a glove. @boneGPT's post also caught the attention of platform owner Elon Musk, who ultimately expressed his laugh-filled reaction to the post with an emoji. The comparison post alone went viral, like the original Trump group photo. At the time of writing, it has accumulated over 5.3 million views, 70,000 likes, and 10,000 reposts.

However, its unforgettably suspect basis led even US news publication Newsweek to fact-check the backing of X users' claims. During a Google reverse image search of said painting, the outlet found no no credible results for the 1721 painting. Additionally, searches for Deitz Nutzen or Deitz Nutzen painter have also failed in vain. All of the Google references ultimately led to Monday's post, but nothing else that dated before that. While the user's name This in turn is a library of AI-created video content.

The coincidental resemblance is likely attributed to the fact that the table was generated by AI.

There is good reason to believe that the @boneGPTs 1721 painting in question was AI-generated. Another close look at the figures in the painting reveals that they are wearing leather dress shoes, while a quick Google search would show you that curvier options were the typical choice for men of the century. On top of that, the supposed name of the artist mentioned in the tweet, Deitz Nuutzen, appears to be a pun on the internet slang term Deez Nutz. Although the phrase may literally seem to refer to the testicles (those nuts), the euphemism actually works its slang magic in a more figurative way. People often introduce an ongoing conversation in an attempt to comically disrupt it. Therefore, @boneGPT seems to be throwing another one of those crazy jokes instead of mirroring an actual 18th century painting.

