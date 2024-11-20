PM Modi arrives in Guyana for final leg of three-country visit; focus on trade, energy and economic ties





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana is a significant milestone in India-Guyana relations, marking the first time in over 50 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited the South American country. His arrival follows his participation in the G20 summit in Brazil, and he was warmly welcomed by Guyanese President Irfan Ali and more than a dozen ministers. This unprecedented gesture highlights the importance of the visit and strengthening ties between India and Guyana. The visit highlights the growing diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as trade, energy and cultural exchanges. Modi, who is visiting Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will stay in the country until November 21. Also Read: I Brought the Smell of Indian Soil: PM Modi Tells Indian Diaspora in Nijeria | The 7 best quotes During his visit, Modi will meet Ali and exchange views on giving strategic direction to the unique relationship between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi was received by President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley and four ministers from Guyana at a hotel in Georgetown. (Photo: PTI) He will also pay tribute to one of India's oldest diasporas, who emigrated over 185 years ago, and speak to another democracy by addressing the Guyanese Parliament. According to the MEA, there are approximately 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana. Modi will also join leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM summit. Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive Dominica's highest national honour; know all the details here The Prime Minister paid a three-country visit, including a “productive” trip to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. Modi was also awarded the country's national honor: the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). This is the 17th international award given to Modi by a country. Modi's visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. From Nigeria, Modi traveled to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. In Brazil, he met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On Monday, Modi briefly interacted with Biden on the sidelines of the summit in their first interactions after the US presidential election. While addressing a session of the summit on Monday, Modi said the Indian theme of the G20, “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, was as relevant at the latest summit as it was last year. Also read: UK and India restart FTA talks after Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi meet at G20 summit in Rio and take a step forward Countries in the South are hardest hit by the food, energy and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts and the G20 must focus on this issue, the Prime Minister said. Biden, Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron and Starmer were among the leaders attending the two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro. On Tuesday, Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Also Read: PM Modi warns against digital arrest fraud, explains modus operandi and three steps of digital security He met with leaders from Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Portugal, Norway, Chile, Argentina, Egypt and South Korea and discussed ways to deepen ties in sectors such as defence, security, trade and technology.

