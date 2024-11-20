Imran Khan released on bail: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted bail by Islamabad High Court in state gifts case





Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday in a case involving alleged illegal sale of state gifts. However, his release from prison remains uncertain as he continues to face multiple charges. The 71-year-old former cricketer has been behind bars since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana, or Treasury, case. The case centers on accusations that the couple illegally acquired and sold state gifts worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees (501,000) during Khan's 2018 tenure as prime minister to 2022. Khan and his wife deny these allegations. The Toshakhana case alleges that Khan misused state-owned gifts, including diamond jewelry and seven luxury watches, including six Rolexes. Among the most expensive items listed is a watch valued at 85 million Pakistani rupees (305,000). Bushra Bibi, who was arrested in July, was granted bail and released from Adiala Prison on October 24 after nearly nine months in detention. However, on Thursday, a lower court rejected requests for acquittal by Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana II case, which alleges financial losses to the national treasury as a result of their actions. The court ordered Khan to appear before the magistrate court after he was granted bail, warning him that his bail could be revoked if he failed to cooperate. “If the official order is received today, his family and supporters will approach the authorities to secure his release,” said Salman Safdar, one of Khan's lawyers. He further claimed that Khan has either been released on bail or acquitted in all other cases he is currently facing. Although he is in prison, Khan's political influence remains strong. The PTI emerged as the largest bloc in the February general elections, although it fell short of a majority and lost. Khan's supporters say court proceedings are used to suppress dissent, while the government insists it does not interfere with the justice system.

