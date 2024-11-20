Putin ready to discuss Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports





Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with US President-elect Donald Trump, but rejects major territorial concessions and insists Ukraine abandon plans to join NATO , Reuters reported on November 20, citing five former and current Russian officials.

The Kremlin's conditions would include freezing the conflict along the current front lines and “sharing control” of eastern regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Moscow, which illegally declared the annexation of these regions in September 2022, currently controls only 70 to 80 percent of them, with around 26,000 square kilometers (10,000 square miles) under Ukrainian control. Putin demanded in June that Ukraine completely withdraw from the four regions before any ceasefire negotiations.

Russia currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea, while its forces continue to advance steadily eastward. Publicly, the Kremlin has rejected freezing the front line or any concessions from it, with Putin saying any peace deal must be in favor of Moscow.

According to Reuters, Russian officials suggested that Moscow could consider withdrawing from smaller occupied areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, but stressed that any deal must reflect “realities” on the ground.

Moscow remains strongly opposed to Ukraine's membership in NATO or the presence of foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, the officials said. Additional demands could include limiting Ukraine's military size and ensuring unrestricted use of the Russian language.

Ukraine has rejected territorial concessions and said any peace talks should be based on its 10-point peace formula, which includes Russian withdrawal as well as territorial integrity and full sovereignty. Officials acknowledged that some territory could be returned through diplomatic rather than military means.

kyiv also said NATO membership was the only way to prevent further Russian aggression.

Without a ceasefire, Russia will continue the war, Kremlin sources told Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the U.S. authorization of ATACMS missiles a “very dangerous escalation.”

Trump has positioned himself as a potential peace broker, saying he could negotiate an end to the war. The contours of Trump's peace plan remain unclear, although media reports indicate it could involve delaying Ukraine's NATO membership for 20 years, freezing the front line and establishing a zone demilitarized in the east, occupied by European troops.

What we know about Trump's plans to end Russia's war on Ukraine

Trump has repeatedly said he could end the war in Russia in 24 hours. What is his project?

