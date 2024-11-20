Finally, a “tram” arrives at Crystal Palace – except it’s a bus!





No, that wasn't actually a tram that you just saw running down Anerley Hill. This is the new tram-like 358 electric bus, part of a fleet of 20 zero-emission vehicles entering service today. Electricity: the new 358 bus, put into service today It's been 20 years since several London mayors promised a tram extension to Crystal Palace – liar of liars Boris Johnson has done so at least three times – but while such incremental investment in infrastructure is still overdue , the 358 will make their contribution to the capital to get closer to its environmental objectives. The 358 actually looks more like an old-fashioned trolleybus, powered electrically using a pantograph arm attached to the roof, but without the link of cables along the route that was once a feature of these vehicles. The pantograph helps charge buses at either end of the 15-mile journey between Crystal Palace and Orpington. Route 358 is one of London's longest bus routes, serving Orpington Hospital, Bromley and Bromley South, Langley Park School, Elmers End and Penge. Special adaptations have been made at Orpington Bus Station for this purpose. The new buses are part of a collaboration between operators Go-Ahead London, Transport for London and Spanish supplier Irizar. TfL says the changes will also bring financial benefits as fewer buses will be needed on the route, allowing money to be invested elsewhere. The new buses include speed limit technology, audible warnings to alert pedestrians and other road users, and improved direct and indirect vision for drivers through the use of surveillance cameras instead of mirrors. TfL said the vehicles had been designed with "a safer front-end design" as part of efforts to achieve "the Mayor's Vision Zero target, eliminating all deaths and serious injuries on London's roads". Lorna Murphy, Director of Buses at TfL, said: "The installation of new fast-charging pantograph infrastructure on one of London's longest bus routes is an innovative step forward, helping us to deliver services cleaner, greener solutions that get Londoners where they need to be.

