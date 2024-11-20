Jokowi supports RIDO, spokesperson for Pramono-Rano: we are also supported by Anies and Ahok





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Spokesperson for the winning team of Jakarta gubernatorial candidate 2024 Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, Chico Hakim, said that candidate number 3 is not worried about 7th President Joko Widodo's support for the candidate number 01, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. According to Chico, this support is Jokowi's democratic right.

Chico said Pramono-Rano would be worried about abuse of power, such as the provision of social assistance and government interference in regional elections in 2024. “And it doesn't seem like that's going to happen. This means that support is safe,” he said. » said in Jakarta, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

In addition, Chico said, the Pramono-Rano couple also received support from a number of popular figures, such as Anies Baswedan and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok). The support of the two men is important because their work leading Jakarta is still felt by the people of Jakarta.

“They also took Ahoker’s car and Abah’s child,” Chico said.

Even though he has received support from these two figures, Chico said, Pramono will continue to focus on solving the problems. Thematic spending will be focused on marginalized communities in Jakarta.

Jokowi expressed his support for Ridwan Kamil after the meeting between the two and the volunteers held Monday evening, November 18, 2024 at Kaizen Heritage, Central Jakarta. Jokowi said one of the reasons he supported Ridwan as Jakarta governor was his experience as West Java governor. Apart from that, Jokowi believes that Ridwan's background in the world of architecture allowed him to understand the science of urban planning.

Jokowi also invited Jakarta residents to come out a few days before the vote. “If the movement is still right, everyone is really fighting for the city we love, it could be like the presidential election,” he said.

Jokowi hopes that Ridwan Kamil's final result in the November 27, 2024 vote will be 51 percent.

Councilor Koirunikmah contributed to this article.

