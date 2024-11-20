



United States President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Mehmet Oz, a prominent Turkish-American physician with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has been chosen to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). , a role that has overseen health care for more than a year. more than 150 million Americans. INBOX: @realDonaldTrump is naming @DrOz run @CMSGov pic.twitter.com/RycNO0Wvkw – Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 19, 2024 Oz, 64, a prominent Turkish-American heart surgeon and former television host, will be named the next CMS administrator. Oz has previously drawn criticism due to his ties to Turkey's autocratic president and controversies surrounding his medical advice and political history. Known widely as Dr. Oz through his daytime talk show that aired from 2009 to 2022, Oz has dual Turkish and American citizenship. He faced scrutiny for maintaining his Turkish citizenship and serving in the Turkish military, which he said was necessary to care for his ailing mother. Critics say the ties raise concerns about possible conflicts of interest, particularly given Erdoan's reputation for taking advantage of expatriate Turkish citizens for political purposes. In a statement, Trump described Oz as “a distinguished physician and world-class communicator” capable of confronting what he called America's “health care crisis.” Trump highlighted Oz's experience as a cardiothoracic surgeon and his training, which includes degrees from Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania. Trump also touted Oz's ability to implement health care reforms focused on preventive care and cost efficiency. Oz will work alongside Health and Human Services secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has also drawn attention for his controversial public health positions. Very happy that my friend @DrOz agreed to run CMS. THANKS @realDonaldTrump for this exceptional nomination. Welcome to Dr. Oz in The Avengers. Let's Make America Healthy Again! https://t.co/jjQoqoiZuC pic.twitter.com/e7CSkh5kem – Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 19, 2024 If confirmed, Oz will oversee Medicare and Medicaid, which provide health coverage to more than 150 million Americans. Together, these programs account for about 25 percent of the federal budget, with combined spending exceeding $1.7 trillion annually. The CMS Administrator also manages programs such as the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Health Insurance Marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act. Republican lawmakers and Trump's economic advisers have suggested potential cuts to Medicaid and other social programs to fund the extension of Trump's tax cuts starting in 2017, adding urgency to Oz's potential role in reshaping the nation’s healthcare landscape. Oz's career path, from respected surgeon and professor at Columbia University to television personality, has been marked by controversy. His promotion of unproven supplements and alternative remedies on “The Dr. Oz Show” drew criticism from the medical community, culminating in a 2014 Senate hearing in which he was accused of inducing the public astray. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oz further stirred controversy by endorsing treatments not supported by scientific consensus, including hydroxychloroquine. His political ambitions have also raised eyebrows. In 2022, he ran unsuccessfully for a Pennsylvania Senate seat as a Republican, losing to Democrat John Fetterman. His campaign was criticized for personal attacks on Fetterman and questions about his Pennsylvania residency, as he had lived in New Jersey for decades. Oz's Turkish citizenship and ties to influential figures in Türkiye have raised national security concerns. He participated in events organized by Turkish-American groups with ties to Erdoan's government, including the World Turkish Affairs Council and the Turkish-American National Steering Committee. Critics, including NBA player and Erdoan critic Enes Kanter Freedom, have claimed that Oz's ties to Erdoan could make it vulnerable to foreign influence. Oz denied the claims, saying his actions were limited to supporting the Turkish-American community and caring for his family. He has publicly criticized Erdoan's policies, including Turkey's purchase of Russian missile systems and efforts to extradite the late Pennsylvania-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, Erdo's late nemesis. last month. Oz's appointment marks the latest addition to Trump's Cabinet, which has drawn a mix of praise and criticism for his unconventional selections. If confirmed by the Senate, Oz will replace current CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. The confirmation process is expected to include rigorous questioning about Oz's medical qualifications, political history and international relations. I have the honor of being nominated by @realDonaldTrump to lead CMS. I look forward to serving my country to make America healthy again under the leadership of the Secretary of HHS. @RobertKennedyJr. pic.twitter.com/aYIQJHG5Ej — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 19, 2024 Oz responded to the nomination on X by saying, “I am honored to be nominated by President Trump to lead CMS. I look forward to serving my country to make America healthy again.

