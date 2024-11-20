LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea in all cases





The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the interim bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the cases registered against him.

The court announced the verdict after considering the reports submitted by the Punjab Home Department and the federal government.

During the hearing, the Punjab Home Department informed the court that no case has been registered against Imran Khan in the province.

However, the federal government's lawyer said that the Islamabad police had registered a total of 62 cases against the PTI leader.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Farooq Haider, who was responding to a petition filed by Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi.

His lawyer argued that Imran Khan should be granted interim bail in all cases against him.

Justice Haider, however, rejected the interim bail application, saying the accused must appear in court in person for bail before his arrest.

He added that if any cases were withheld or covered up, action would be taken against the concerned District Police Officer (DPO) for contempt of court.

After the hearing, the court denied the motion based on the information provided in the reports.

The legal development comes amid ongoing political and legal challenges facing Imran Khan, as his party, the PTI, grapples with a series of court cases following his ouster from office earlier this year.

These developments come despite Khan mandating Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, party president, to open dialogue with the establishment, his sister Aleema said Khan Tuesday 19.

However, an Islamabad court had earlier acquitted the former prime minister and other party leaders, including Faisal Vawda and Sheikh Rashid, in a case filed under the Amplifier Act and violations of Section 144 in the post Aabpara Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood Chaudhry delivered the detailed judgment, pointing out inconsistencies in the prosecution's account.

The court observed that the prosecution had alleged that a mob of 1,000 to 1,200 people attacked police officers, but no police officer was injured.

The case, registered in August 2022, accused the PTI leadership of violating Section 144 during a political rally. The court also ordered the restitution of the sureties submitted by the accused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2510764/lhc-rejects-imran-khans-plea-for-interim-bail-in-all-cases

