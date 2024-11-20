Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Participate with full enthusiasm, PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers





Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm.

The election is being held in 288 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read: Maharashtra Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting begins for 288 seats. Vote in large numbers,” appeals to Prime Minister Modi

Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to participate in the voting process through a message posted on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

“Today, votes will be cast for all seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendor of this festival of democracy. This occasion, I appeal to all young people and women voters to come and vote in large numbers,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, security measures in Mumbai have been tightened. Police conducted extensive checks on vehicle movements, especially in sensitive areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi, to ensure smooth voting operations.

Also read: Maharashtra votes today: Will EC efforts reinforce low voter turnout trends in Mumbai?

To maintain law and order during the elections, the Mumbai Police deployed a large security force. More than 25,000 people, including riot squads and home guards, are stationed across the city. According to the Brihanmumbai police station, more than 2,000 officers are also on duty to supervise the election process and prevent any untoward incident. These measures are aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly election day for voters in Mumbai.

In total, 4,136 candidates are in the running, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other small parties are also in the fray. The state has around 9.7 crore registered voters.

Maharashtra witnessed high-decibel campaigning ahead of the elections for its 288 Assembly seats. The intense campaign ended on Monday, November 18, 2024, paving the way for today's vote.

The battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly has been characterized by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics and emotional appeals. The main contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP ( Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63 and the Congress 42.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/maharashtra-assembly-elections-pm-modi-urges-electors-to-vote-in-large-numbers-11732066702346.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos