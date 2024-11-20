Trump's education secretary pick is former WWE CEO Linda McMahon





Linda McMahon, co-chair of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team who spent much of her career as a professional wrestling executive, is the new president's choice to serve as Secretary of Education, the transition team announced Tuesday.

McMahon, 76, is a longtime friend and early supporter of Trump. He served as head of the Small Business Administration during the first Republican term. She left the SBA in 2019 to lead the America First Action PAC in support of Trump's re-election. She was reportedly in the running to serve as Commerce secretary before Trump chose Howard Lutnick, McMahon's transition co-chairman, for the job.

Linda will use her decades of leadership experience and deep understanding of education and business to empower the next generation of American students and workers and make America number one in education in the world, Trump said in a statement announcing his selection. We will return education TO THE STATES, and Linda will lead this effort.

CNN reported that McMahon expected the selection to be first.

Although she has experience in the executive branch, McMahon will tackle education policy at the highest level after only sparse experience in the past. Yet McMahon has proven herself to be an ideological ally of Trump through her long-standing interest in school choice.

In the announcement, Trump said McMahon would fight tirelessly to expand Choice to every U.S. state and empower parents to make the best education decisions for their families.

The move sparked immediate backlash from the nation's largest teachers union, which called on the Senate to reject his nomination.

Linda McMahon has some experience in K-12 politics

She studied at university to become a French teacher, but later worked alongside her husband as co-founder and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, where she grew the brand for years into a multi-billion dollar company.

McMahon was appointed to the Connecticut school board in 2009 by a Republican governor. State lawmakers confirmed her for the position but questioned her education background and whether having a WWE executive in the position would send the right message, CTNewsJunkie reported at the time.

She resigned from the state board a year later to make the first of two unsuccessful bids to represent Connecticut in the U.S. Senate. In the first campaign, which she lost to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, McMahon called for more choice and competition through the expansion of charter schools, Education Week reported at the time.

McMahon previously said she was involved with Teach For America and charter schools. She praised teaching and the profession in an interview with Leaders Magazine in 2014, saying she had seen masterful teachers help students gain ground. She said the country has a very good system of public and private schools, while also saying she is a supporter of charter schools.

Before the 2016 presidential election, she wrote in a newspaper article about the importance of education policy at the federal level. One of the most important issues for me is school choice, she wrote.

I don’t believe charter schools take anything away from traditional public schools; rather, I think they can be centers of innovation and models of best practices,” she wrote in the August 2015 essay.

She also serves on the board of trustees of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, a Catholic university.

Although McMahon has little experience in education policy, she has proven to be a Trump loyalist and Trump has historically favored her supporters.

Trump has appeared on WWE programs over the years and she donated to his first campaign, the Associated Press reported. After serving in his administration, she resigned from her role to lead a lead super PAC supporting his re-election and raised millions. She also serves as board chair of the America First Policy Institute, an organization created after Trump's 2020 defeat that seeks to advance the former president's public policy agenda.

As education secretary, McMahon would be tasked with dismantling the department she leads if Trump keeps his campaign promise. He also pledged to cut federal funding for schools that promote critical race theory and transgender insanity. (When she led the SBA, the agency was criticized for removing resources for LGBTQ+ business owners; the webpage was later restored, the Washington Post reported.)

Education advocates call to protect public schools after nomination

The decision sparks clashes between public education advocates and the Trump administration.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle called on the Senate to reject McMahon's nomination, calling Trump's proposed education policies harmful, far-fetched and insulting.

By selecting Linda McMahon, Donald Trump is showing he doesn't care about the future of our students, Pringle said.

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues said the group was optimistic that McMahon would stay out of the political fray and instead focus on literacy and persistent learning loss due to the pandemic.

Rodrigues emphasized the importance of a Department of Education that protects student rights, addresses systemic inequities, and lays the foundation for achieving measurable academic results. She insisted that McMahon ensure that every child has excellent options in public schools, that districts are held accountable for student outcomes, and that the rights and funding of children with special needs are protected and prioritized.

Education observers expect Trump, in his second term, to double down on his first. This time, with internal skeptics mostly sidelined and Democrats losing control of the Senate, there will be fewer guardrails.

During his first term, Trump repeatedly sought to slash the Department of Education's bottom line, including in popular programs that help districts offer after-school programs and hire and train teachers. He also came to power with an emphasis on private school choice and rolled back protections given to transgender students during the Obama era.

The Trump 1776 Commission sought to create momentum around the teaching of U.S. patriotic history. President Joe Biden ended it immediately after taking office, but he is credited with bringing to life a wave of state laws restricting how teachers can discuss race, racism and gender identity in classrooms.

Unless Trump makes a recess nomination, McMahon will need a Senate vote to serve as education secretary. However, she previously underwent a confirmation vote in the Senate before winning confirmation as SBA administrator in 2017 by a vote of 81-19.

This time around, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who is the new chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, will be responsible for shepherding the nomination.

McMahon's tenure as a WWE executive was recently criticized in a lawsuit alleging that organization executives knew about and failed to stop a longtime ringside announcer from sexually abusing young people boys who helped the ring crew, The Hill reported last month. The lawsuit named McMahon and her husband Vince, whose lawyer called the allegations absurd, defamatory and completely baseless, according to USA Today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edweek.org/policy-politics/trumps-education-secretary-pick-is-linda-mcmahon-former-wwe-ceo/2024/11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos