Lula and Xi Jinping meet today in Brasilia; see what should be discussed

The victory of Donald Trump in the American elections and its impact on the international agenda will be one of the themes of the meeting, this Wednesday, between presidents Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and the Chinese Xi Jinping, at the Palcio da Alvorada. Brazil and China have a peace proposal for the war between Russia and Ukraine and the situation could change, with an expected rapprochement between Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin.

G20: Lula claims that the war budget is a thousand times higher than that of the WHO: “To destroy lives, rich countries invest more”

Lula claims that the war budget is a thousand times higher than that of the WHO: “To destroy lives, rich countries invest more” War : At G20, Russian Chancellor says Ukraine's long-range missile launch marks 'new phase of war'

Lula and Xi defend dialogue. The negotiation would be brought before the UN Security Council. Trump has already promised to end the conflict quickly and is likely to withdraw U.S. resources invested in the war. Today, for Ukraine, Brasilia and Beijing are not neutral actors.

The two will meet throughout the day during a state visit by the Chinese president to Brazil. The meetings begin in the morning and a joint declaration is planned, in addition to the signing of acts and a dinner.

Another point for discussion concerns the obvious threat of new protectionist measures against Chinese products applied by the United States. In the opinion of members of the Lula government, Brazil could suffer from the invasion of industrialized products from this Asian country, both on the domestic market and on third markets. According to these interlocutors, Lula will tell Xi that Brazil prioritizes trade with China and wants to strengthen it.

Behind the scenes, Brazilian diplomacy is trying to establish good relations with Trump, linked to the Bolsonaristas. Several messages in this regard were sent by the Brazilian government, including the president, who said he wanted to work with the United States, days after saying he supported Democrat Kamala Harris.

The assessment is that the first lady's insult to a member of the future US government, billionaire Elon Musk, during a G20 event in Rio, is a problem that can be resolved through contacts between the authorities of the two countries. Lula's challenge, during his meeting with the Chinese leader, is to show that Brazil is a neutral and reliable interlocutor, which seeks to maintain good relations with its international partners.

Chinese investments in Brazil

But the meeting between Lula and Xi will have bilateral relations as its strong point. Agreements are expected in several areas, such as technology transfer, joint industrial production and agri-food.

Last day of the G20 summit: Lula suggests that countries advance their climate objectives

More than 30% of Brazilian exports go to China and the presidential visit to the country raises many expectations, said the Secretary of International Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, Luis Rua.

He believes that the Chinese market could be opened to fruits and meat. But he preferred not to reveal the expected agreements in the agri-food sector, before they were confirmed during the meeting between the two presidents.

The arrival of investments from the Asian country to finance infrastructure projects is another important point. It is in Beijing's interest for Brazil to join the Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road. However, Lula's advisers say bilateral relations must result in gains for both sides.

Inside the Brazilian government, it is said that China must bring benefits to Brazil, such as freeing up resources and opening the market for Brazilian industrial products. For the Chinese, Brazil represents food security and an abundance of natural resources, such as iron ore.

The meeting between Lula and Xi, defined an important interlocutor from the Planalto Palace, aims to consolidate and expand a long-term strategic partnership, which would not necessarily consist of adhesion to the Chinese program, as 150 have already done. country. The Brazilian government prefers to speak of “synergies”, with gains for both parties.

Central agenda: Lula officially launches the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Summit

Synergy is not an empty word: it generates expectations for investments and major projects, explains Eduardo Saboia, secretary for Asia and the Pacific at Itamaraty.

Lula and Xi will also discuss Brazil's BRICS presidency, which begins in January. One of the themes will be reducing dependence on the dollar in trade transactions between the bloc's countries.

Transition: “South Africa can count on Brazil,” says Lula during transfer of G20 presidency

President of the Brazil-China Business Council and former Brazilian ambassador to Beijing, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves emphasizes that commercial relations between the two countries are “first rate”. She cites as examples of priority areas in bilateral relations: energy transition, innovation, inclusive and sustainable growth, connectivity and industrial development.

Brazil and China are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations with the challenge of taking the bilateral relationship to a new level, Castro Neves said.

Financial cooperation and new factories for Brazil

In addition to projects with China in sectors such as automobiles, electronics and machinery and equipment, Brazil wants to maintain closer relations with China in the financial field. Negotiations take place between BNDES, B3 and the Ministry of Finance and provide for the possibility of exchanging Brazilian funds on Chinese stock exchanges and vice versa.

Charles Tang, president of the Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce, stressed that relations between the two countries are multifaceted. From a political point of view, they want peace negotiations in Eastern Europe and try to strengthen the developing countries, with the expansion of BRICS and the reduction of the dependence of the countries of the bloc on the dollar.

Not just money. It's a question of global geopolitics, cutting-edge technological advancements, artificial intelligence and much more, says Tang.

Five Chinese automakers are expected to come to Brazil, including three for cars, one for buses and one for trucks. He added that a factory is also expected to arrive from China to produce drones for agricultural spraying.

For those interlocutors of the Lula government, the important points for Brazil are the gains in financial and technological aspects, such as the construction of new satellites and the insertion of 5G technology in cell phones, which could lead the Trump government to make pressure once again on Brazil. equipment supplier Huawei is left out.

China is Brazil's main trading partner. From January to October this year, the Brazilian side recorded a favorable surplus of $30.4 billion.

Before coming to Brazil, Xi Jinping visited Peru, where he opened South America's largest commercial port at the Comprehensive Port of Chancay, located about 70 km north of Lima, the Peruvian capital. This is another move by China to occupy the space left in the region by the United States.

Xi Jinping is expected to arrive at 10 a.m. at the Alvorada Palace, where he will be received with the honors of head of state. After the meetings and the signing of the documents, Xi and Lula will make a statement to the press. At 8 p.m., a dinner will be offered to the Chinese president and his team at Itamaraty Palace.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China in 1974, five state visits by Chinese presidents have taken place in Brazil: