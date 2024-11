Boris Johnson says Rapa Nui is the ideal place if a third world war breaks out

The former British minister visited the country in October and shared a column in the Daily Mail on Monday with details of the trip.

An unexpected political figure catalogs Rapa Nui like him ideal place be in case of World War III: Boris Johnsonformer Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. What did Boris Johnson say about Rapa Nui? Last October, the former British authority visited Chile, a case where I attended a seminarself met the Piera Morel family and travel to Rapa Nui. This Monday, one of his columns was published in the Daily Mail in which he revealed unknown details of his stay on the island. yes really You are concerned about the Third World War and want to avoid radioactive fallout, this is the ideal placeleave by sealing. We have never seen a landscape so charming or so lonely. () It could be the west coast of Ireland, if it weren't for these strange green conical volcanoes several hundred meters high, he added of where he was heading. returned with his wife Carrie Johnson. Although he did not mention a possible new world war, he highlighted the Month. Out of the corner of my eye, I see a human silhouette; then another, and another. Here they are finally the special people I've been waiting to meet face to face my whole lifedetained. I apologize: Knock moai even if it's forbidden In his column, Johnsonconfessed to touching a me, even if you're not supposed to get too close. At least in Rapa Nui National Park, Conaf Please note that it is forbidden to climb, walk or touch the ahu platforms, months or petroglyphs. I reach out to touch one of the fallen statues, or moai,with his colossal forehead buried in the grass and his earlobe as high as us, he said, and he explained that at that moment he was surprised to find that he wasstanding on one of the characters. Also read: US, Spain and Greece close embassies in kyiv over potential air attack Beneath our feet, almost completely buried, is the shape of a human face (). There's an eye socket that dwarfs Carrie's foot; and another; and his nose and, well, as you can imagine, We jump from this dazzling god like a couple of catshe adds. The former minister recognized his mistake and therefore apologized to the people of Rapa Nui for accidentally invading this sacred place; and yet I can't help but think that if it were a sin, it would be forgivable..

