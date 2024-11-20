Politics
Narendra Modi, first Indian Prime Minister in 56 years to visit Guyana and signs key agreements
Georgetown:
India and Guyana on Wednesday concluded 10 agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in a series of key sectors such as hydrocarbons, digital payment systems, pharmaceutical industry and defence, following discussions between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.
In his media statement, Prime Minister Modi said Guyana would play an important role in India's energy security and a long-term partnership plan in the sector would be prepared.
“The visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana after 56 years is a milestone in our relations. I had a deep personal connection with Guyana,” he said recalling his visit as an ordinary citizen in this South American country about 24 years ago. back.
The Prime Minister arrived here last night from the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, where he attended the G20 summit.
One of the MoUs will provide for the possibility of deploying the Indian digital payment system UPI (Unified Payments Interface) in Guyana.
“In today's meeting, we identified many new initiatives to strengthen our cooperation. We will continue to make efforts to increase our mutual trade and economic cooperation,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said India would continue to contribute to capacity building of the Guyana Army through scholarships and training.
“Close defense cooperation is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. I am pleased that this year India has supplied two Dornier aircraft to Guyana,” he said.
The agreements signed between the two parties will provide for cooperation in a wide range of areas, including hydrocarbons, agriculture, medicines, digital payment systems, culture and digital transformation.
In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that India has made significant contributions to skill development and capacity building of the Guyanese people according to their needs.
The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector.
“Thanks to the millet seeds provided by India last year, we were able to contribute to increasing the food security of Guyana as well as the entire region,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“Similarly, we will also cooperate to increase the cultivation of rice, sugarcane, corn, soybeans and other crops,” he said.
During the negotiations, the Indian side also agreed to establish a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guyana.
“Apart from increasing pharmaceutical exports, we will also work towards the construction of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Guyana. India has contributed as a reliable partner in the infrastructure development of Guyana,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues.
“We also discussed many global and regional issues. India and Guyana agree that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Prime Minister said.
“We are unanimous that reform of global institutions is the need of the moment. Climate justice is a priority issue for both of us. We will continue to work together on all issues,” he said.
For his part, President Ali said Prime Minister Modi's visit to Guyana represented an important step in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
He praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him a “champion among leaders” for his effective leadership and contribution to the developing world.
“Thank you very much, Prime Minister Modi. It is our greatest honor to welcome you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led in an incredible manner,” President Ali said in a joint press release with Prime Minister Modi.
He praised Prime Minister Modi’s style of governance, highlighting its relevance and adoption in Guyana and other countries.
“You have shown the developing world the light and created development indicators and a framework that many are adopting in their own countries. And a lot of that is relevant to us here in Guyana,” he said.
