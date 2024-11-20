US decision on Ukrainian missiles is a “big mistake” which could “aggravate the conflict” (Erdogan)





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Washington's approval of Ukraine's use of US missiles against military targets in Russia is a “serious mistake” that could bring the world to the brink of a “major war”, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan says in comments published Wednesday November 20, 2024. . The decision to allow kyiv to use powerful, long-range ATACMS missiles represents a major shift in US policy, triggering a furious response from Moscow which on Tuesday broadened the scope of the use of nuclear weapons in a stark warning to Ukraine and the West. Read also | US will supply antipersonnel mines to Ukraine, US official says “This step by [U.S. President Joe] Biden will not only escalate the conflict, but will lead to a greater reaction from Russia… [and] could bring the region and the world to the brink of another major war,” the Turkish president told reporters on the plane returning from the G20 summit in Rio. The American decision “could be interpreted as a measure aimed at fueling the war, to ensure that it never ends and even that it expands,” he said, stressing that the decree signed Tuesday by the Russian President Vladimir Putin allows Moscow to trigger a nuclear response in the event of an incident. a massive air attack, even if only with conventional weapons. “The slightest mistake made on the basis of this big mistake… will be tantamount to throwing the powder keg into the fire, which is why I advise everyone to be careful,” he said. Turkey, which maintains friendly relations with its two Black Sea neighbors, has supplied drones to Ukraine but has avoided Western sanctions against Moscow. Mr Putin's review of Russia's nuclear policy was swiftly condemned by Washington, Brussels and London as “irresponsible” and Erdogan said the move should be examined by NATO. “The step taken by Russia should be considered by NATO authorities and should also be reconsidered,” he said at a news conference in Rio on Tuesday. “Russia has the strength and necessary measures to protect itself, in the same way as NATO countries, we must also take measures to protect ourselves,” he said. The Russian president has used nuclear rhetoric throughout the conflict but has become increasingly belligerent since last year, withdrawing from a nuclear test ban treaty and a key arms reduction deal with the United States.

