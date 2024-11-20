SpaceX abandons attempt to nab Starship booster as Donald Trump watches





A test launch of SpaceX's megarocket didn't work as planned Tuesday, as President-elect Donald Trump watched, with flight directors abandoning efforts to catch the vehicle's reusable booster just minutes after the launch began. the mission, a setback for SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

Trump had traveled to Brownsville, Texas, to witness the sixth test of the unmanned Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. The vehicle is a crucial part of the US plan to put humans back on the Moon and Elon Musk's ambition to colonize Mars.

SpaceX had hoped to repeat the technical breakthrough first achieved last month, catching the 397-foot (121-meter) rocket's Super Heavy booster stage with mechanical arms called wands on the same pedestal from which it was launched. Musk had said earlier today that one of the goals was faster/harder recall capture.

However, just four minutes into the flight, one of the mission directors gave the order to divert offshore after as-yet unspecified criteria were not met for the attempt.

Unfortunately, that's impossible, SpaceX engineer Kate Tice said during the livestream on social media platform -even is essential… So we accept compromises.

The rocket took off as planned and entered orbit, with the upper stage traveling through space and reigniting its Raptor engines. The unmanned spacecraft atop the rocket completed a loop around Earth before descending and crashing into the Indian Ocean. Instead of returning to the platform, the lower stage booster made a controlled landing in the Gulf of Mexico, exploding the moment it contacted the water surface.

Although still a partially successful mission, the failure to recover the booster was retribution for Musk, who had invited Trump to witness the feat after marveling several times during the previous attempt at campaign rallies. He called Musk a super-genius and said the arms grab the rocket, just like you hold your little baby at night.

After donating more than $100 million to the Trump campaign, Musk became one of the most influential figures on his transition team, wielding influence over cabinet and regulatory agency appointments. Trump named the billionaire co-director of the new Department of Government Effectiveness, or Doge, with a mission to dramatically reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy.

The successful return and capture in October marked a momentous technical breakthrough for SpaceX, which sought to reduce the cost of space exploration by conserving and reusing thrusters that would have previously exploded. A single Starship flight costs $100 million, Morgan Stanley estimated, but the company hopes that amount will drop to $50 million over time.

Musk said last month's achievements were a big step toward making life multiplanetary.

SpaceX is preparing for a manned orbit around the Moon in 2025 and a moon landing in 2026.

