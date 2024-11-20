Days before 'do or die' protest, Imran Khan granted bail in new Toshakhana case





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan smiles as he addresses a press conference in this undated image. Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficiel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved the bail plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the New Toshakhana case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC accepted Khan's bail application against two sureties worth Rs 1 million each, to be submitted by separate sureties.

The PTI founder is no longer wanted in any other case under Islamabad jurisdiction following the latest developments.

At the same time, the IHC warned the deposed prime minister not to “abuse the concession of bail and appear before the Magistrate's Court on every court date unless a specific exemption is granted”.

Bail may be revoked if the applicant [Imran] is not cooperating with the trial court, he added.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in the case on July 13, soon after the husband-wife duo were acquitted by a district and sessions court in Islamabad in the case of iddat, also known as the un-Islamic nikah affair.

Bushra Bibi was released from prison last month in the Toshakhana 2.0 case after spending around nine months behind bars.

The case was previously being heard by the National Accountability Bureaus (NAB) accountability tribunal, but it was transferred to the FIA ​​in line with the Supreme Court's verdict reinstating the amendments to the anti-corruption laws.

Today's hearing

During the hearing, the FIA ​​prosecutor expressed concerns over the media accounts, saying the reports had suggested approval of bail prematurely.

Justice Aurangzeb advised the prosecutor to disregard media speculation, stressing that the court's decisions would not be influenced by such accounts.

The judge commented on certain claims made in the media, questioning their credibility. He also inquired about the value of a set of jewelry, asking how its value was determined.

Lawyer Salman Safdar, representing the PTI founder, replied that the prosecution was responsible for clarifying this matter in court. He also highlighted discrepancies in the receipts, noting that the receipts in question were issued in the name of Bushra Bibi, and not the PTI founder.

The defense argued that the prosecution's case relied on the testimonies of key witnesses such as Sohaib Abbasi, who was pardoned and declared an approver in the case.

Lawyer Safdar clarified that Abbasi had alleged threats from the PTI founder but denied any direct interaction with the PTI founder or his wife.

The court further asked whether customs officers involved in the assessment had made any allegations of intimidation, to which the defense responded that no such claim had been made by those officers.

The FIA ​​prosecutor argued that the Bulgari jewelry set was not deposited in Toshakhana and alleged that its undervaluation caused financial harm to the state.

Justice Aurangzeb asked how the PTI founder benefited from the undervaluation, to which the prosecutor replied that his wife's gain also intrinsically benefited him.

Justice Aurangzeb rejected this logic, questioning such assumptions. “My wife's things don't belong to me. I don't know what year we live in.”

Advocate Safdar defended his client stating that all the gifts were acquired under the Toshakhana Policy 2018 and the valuation was done in accordance with law.

He added that the payments were made according to policy and no wrongdoing was evident. Justice Aurangzeb noted that the previous government had hidden the details of Toshakhana, despite requests from the court.

The prosecution highlighted the defendant's behavior during the trial, alleging delaying tactics.

The FIA ​​prosecutor presented evidence that Abbasi had apologized for undervaluing the package, which was accepted by the NAB chairman.

The defense, however, criticized the hasty manner in which the FIA ​​filed its complaint, saying essential aspects of the investigation had been overlooked.

As the hearing progressed, the court observed that Toshakhana's case had suffered significant delays, with more than three years having passed before it was registered.

Reactions

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif welcomed the High Court's decision in the Toshakhana 2.0 case, adding that the PTI founder would soon be released in all the cases.

“All the cases against Imran were registered for political reasons,” he said, adding that the former prime minister would lead the Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) movement.

Meanwhile, Imrans' lawyer Salman Safdar, speaking to reporters, claimed that all proceedings against the PTI founder have been completed. To my knowledge, there remains no case in which it [Imran] must obtain bail, he noted.

For her part, Aleema Khan, the former sister of the Prime Minister, congratulated Safdar for his “two years of struggle”. “We trusted Safdar and followed his advice,” she said, hoping that Imran would be released soon.

In a statement, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram also welcomed the decision, saying Imran would soon be released in other “fabricated cases”.

“The ruling government wanted to pit PTI against institutions,” he said, adding that the Center was using all tactics against the November 24 protest.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the ruling party, reacted to the development, calling the former prime minister “laadla” (blue-eyed).

Toshakhana 2.0

The reference filed by NAB related to a jewelry set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family when her husband Imran was the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The anti-corruption watchdog further claimed that during his tenure as prime minister, Imran and his wife received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

The anti-corruption watchdog claimed the former first lady received the jewelry set comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace and a pair of earrings during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021 He said the PTI founder and his wife had illegally kept the jewelry set.

The reference states that the deputy military secretary asked the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewelry set, which she said had not been deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewelry company sold the necklace for 300,000 and the earrings for 80,000 on May 25, 2018. Information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewelry was then estimated at Rs10.50 million.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewelry set is around Rs35.28 million. The state exchequer suffered a loss of around Rs35.28 million after the undervaluation of the jewelry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1253053-ihc-grants-bail-to-imran-khan-in-new-toshakhana-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos