'You are a champion among leaders': Guyana President praises PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian leader to visit Guyana in 56 years and received a ceremonial welcome.

PM Modi with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Georgetown.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “champion among leaders” for his effective leadership and contribution to the developing world.

Speaking at a meeting in Georgetown, Ali praised Modi’s style of governance, highlighting its relevance and adoption in Guyana and other countries. It is our greatest honor to welcome you here. You are a champion among leaders. You have led incredibly. You have shown the light to the developing world and you have created parameters and a framework for development that many are adopting in their own countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guyana on Tuesday after the G20 summit in Brazil, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the country in 56 years. In a special gesture, he was received by President Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips as well as several ministers.

Modi met Ali at the State House in Georgetown and held wide-ranging discussions on defence, energy, health, pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure and UPI, among others. They also oversaw the signing of several bilateral agreements in agriculture, technology transfer and other areas. During the visit, the two leaders also planted a sapling in Georgetown as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative.

Landed in Guyana recently. Gratitude to President Dr Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips, senior ministers and other dignitaries for coming to receive me at the airport. I am confident that this visit will deepen the friendship between our nations,” Modi posted on X shortly after.

President Ali said he had the pleasure of introducing Prime Minister Modi to several CARICOM leaders present in the city for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. This meeting highlighted the strengthening ties between India and the Caribbean, based on shared values ​​and a vision of mutual progress,” he said in an article on X.

PM Modi highlights personal ties to Guyana

Modi also met his counterparts Dickon Mitchell of Grenada and Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados after their arrival in Georgetown. Modi was also presented with the key to the city of Georgetown as a testament to the close ties between India and Guyana.

At a press conference in Georgetown after his meeting with President Ali, the Prime Minister said he had a personal connection “with Guyana. I had the opportunity to come here 24 years ago. Today I have the chance to come here as Prime Minister,” he said. Our relationship was established by those who arrived here in Guyana from India 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays an important role in the development of Guyana. »

President Irfaan Ali maintains special relations with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level. We have identified several new initiatives to strengthen our relationships. India has made significant contributions to skills development and capacity building in Guyana,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's contribution to Guyana's defense with the provision of two Dornier aircraft last year and pledged to help build the capacity of Guyanese soldiers through scholarships and training . He also called President Ali a “great brand ambassador” of the Indian community.

Guyana President Ali also expressed gratitude for Modis' state visit and said it represented an important step in strengthening cooperation between the two countries and across multiple sectors.

Modi will join leaders of Caribbean partner countries here for the second India-CARICOM summit. He had earlier attended the first India-CARICOM summit on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed modalities of cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and climate change through a line credit of 150 million dollars from India.

(with contribution from agencies)

