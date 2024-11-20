Photos show Donald Trump and Elon Musk's post-election romance





In the two weeks since the election, Elon Musk and Donald Trump have remained virtually inseparable.

Musk spent at least $119 million to boost Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

The Tesla CEO is expected to co-lead the Department of Government Effectiveness during Trump's second term.

It's been two weeks since President-elect Donald Trump won four more years in the White House. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been by his side for much of this period.

Over the past fourteen days, Musk has called at least two foreign leaders, been tapped to lead his own commission on government efficiency, offered advice to the Trump transition team, and hunkered down at the Mar-a-of the president-elect. Lake Club.

Musk also joined Trump in a meeting with House Republicans on November 13, sitting in the front row as the president-elect spoke.

“Elon is not going home,” Trump said jokingly, two lawmakers in the room told NBC News. “I can’t get rid of him.”

Here's a look at Trump and Musk's whirlwind post-election partnership in photos, from boxing matches to golf games, with an eye on governance between the two.

November 5

Photos of the two men on election night at Mar-a-Lago circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a photo posted by Musk's America PAC, they sit huddled around a table as the results come in. Days after Trump won, Elon reveled in his unofficial role as best friend-in-chief and posted on X that he was “happy to be best friend-in-chief.

Musk and his four-year-old son, X, later joined in a family photo on election night.

November 10

Kai Trump made Musk an honorary family member in an article on X a few days later, showing them playing golf at Mar-a-Lago and saying he had achieved “uncle status.” The same day, the young Trump posted a photo with her grandfather on the golf course.

November 14

Trump and Musk mingle at the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago.AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump celebrated his new administration at the America First Policy Institute gala, held at Mar-a-Lago.

Musk attended the party, which was packed with Republican officials who will play a key role in Trump's second term when he returns to Washington in January.

November 16

Trump and Musk were friends at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Trump attended the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden in New York, which marked a return to his hometown and the site of a controversial rally in October at which a comedian made several crude jokes before the election.

The president-elect was joined by UFC President Dana White, as well as Musk and several other key figures in his orbit: House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in his second term; and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, whom Trump chose to become his next director of national intelligence.

November 18

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo on X of his father's entourage sharing a meal on a plane, with Musk sitting next to the president-elect. The three of them eat at McDonald's alongside Kennedy Jr., while Johnson stands in the background.

Musk and Trump smile over trays of fries, quarter-pounders and 10-piece chicken nuggets.

November 19

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

The president-elect and SpaceX CEO were photographed kissing Tuesday before SpaceX's sixth test flight of its Starship rocket.

“I'm traveling to the great state of Texas to witness the launch of the largest object ever lifted, not only into space, but simply by taking off from the ground,” Trump wrote in a post on Musk's social media platform , X. , before the event. “Good luck to @ElonMusk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!”

Musk wrote in a later post that he was “honored” to have Trump among them.

The rocket's launch was successful, but the company abandoned its attempt to catch its Super Heavy booster after liftoff. SpaceX previously announced that it would not attempt to catch the booster if the appropriate capture criteria were not met after launch.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

