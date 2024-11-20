Lawyers ask Marcos to grant clemency to Mary Jane Veloso





MANILA, Philippines — Following news of Mary Jane Veloso's return to the country, her private lawyers urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately grant her clemency. “As we continue to pray that Mary Jane returns to our country soon, we call on President Marcos Jr. to grant her immediate clemency on grounds of humanitarian and justice,” said Atty. Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL), said on Wednesday. Article continues after this ad Malacañang announced on Wednesday that the Indonesian government had agreed to bring Veloso back to the Philippines. READ: Mary Jane Veloso returns home to the Philippines – Marcos Veloso has been in detention since 2010 after she was arrested by Indonesian authorities at Yogyakarta airport for transporting more than two kilos of heroin. Article continues after this ad Indonesian President Joko Widodo stopped Veloso's execution on April 29, 2015, after then-President Benigno Aquino III appealed her case and explained that her testimony was vital in the trial she had brought against its recruiters. Article continues after this ad NUPL took Mary Jane Veloso's case to the Supreme Court, asking that she be allowed to testify against her recruiters, who were accused of using her as a drug mule. Article continues after this ad The Supreme Court allowed Veloso's testimony to be recorded. Olalia, in a recent statement, said she appreciated the Indonesian government's exemplary act of goodwill. Article continues after this ad “We recognize the initiative of the current Philippine authorities in pursuing this political and diplomatic arrangement,” he said. “We thank even so early the migrant groups and churches and others in the Philippines and Indonesia and all those who did not lose faith and who hoped that one day she would return home in some way or from another,” Olaia added.

