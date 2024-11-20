Donald Trump picks Dr. Oz for top health job





President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, on Tuesday afternoon, Trump wrote: “Our failing health care system is harming everyday Americans and crushing our nation's budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in pushing for disease prevention, so we will get the best results in the world for every dollar spent on health care in our great country. »

As administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oz would work under the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Trump announced last week that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was his nominee for the position.

“Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the disease industrial complex and all the horrific chronic illnesses that result from it,” Trump continued in his message.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump transition team and the Oz press team via email for additional comment.

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at Concordia's 2024 Annual Summit on September 24 in New York. On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced Oz as his choice to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Oz is known for his presence on television. He started as a health expert on the Oprah Winfrey Show for five seasons, and his own show, The Dr. Oz Show, debuted on September 14, 2009. It aired until January 14, 2022.

He was known for discussing topics such as transplants, type 2 diabetes, supplements and anti-aging. Oz, co-founder of the Cardiac Complementary Care Center, had focused his medical career on alternative medicine for heart disease as well as heart transplants.

Oz has also faced controversy surrounding his medical career. At a 2014 Senate hearing on consumer protection, former Sen. Claire McCaskill said that “the scientific community is almost monolithic against you” over its advertisements for weight-loss products.

In September 2016, Trump appeared on the Dr. Oz Show during his first presidential campaign. Oz was appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018 during the first Trump administration.

During the COVID pandemic, Oz became an informal advisor to Trump. Oz promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the disease. Trump said he took the drug in May 2020.

Trump notably supported Oz during his defeat in 2022 for the post of senator of Pennsylvania against Democrat John Fetterman. Earlier this month, Oz took to future generations. »

He continued: “We are suffering from a record number of lifestyle-related chronic diseases that are largely preventable and cost 90 percent of the nation's $4 trillion in annual health care spending. Disrupting the “disease industrial complex” will save us money and lives, with the promise of abundant opportunity and longevity.

Updated 11/19/24, 4:50 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional context and information.

