Argentine President Milei shows pragmatism in his first talks with China's Xi Jinping

LA PAZ, Boliva (AP) Last year, while running for president Javier Miley said Argentina would not make deals with communists in China or Brazil, calling their leaders murderers and thieves in an attempt to channel power. populist energies of Donald Trump and other global far-right icons into a winning political message.

But on Tuesday, President of Mercy found himself at Group of 20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and pledged to boost trade with the Asian power, a day after its economy minister signed a preliminary deal to export Argentine natural gas to Brazil.

Milei even agreed to a joint statement approved by world leaders on Monday evening, despite his earlier attempts to disrupt G20 host, Brazil's left-wing president. Luiz Incio Lula da Silva who was once called by Milei a corrupt communist.



G20 leaders pose for a group photo without President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta, Swimming pool)

The final moments of the summit revealed Milei's more pragmatic streak, surprising after the irascible president sought to undermine various international initiatives withdraw the Argentine negotiators from the UN Climate Summitvoting the lone no on two UN resolutions, one supporting indigenous rights and the other advocating an end to violence against women, and heated negotiations at the G20 summit.

Argentina has also radically reshaped its foreign policy in line with that of its far-right allies in Italy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni I traveled to Buenos Aires on Tuesday to spend more time with Milei and Israel.

Tuesday, Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for UN peacekeeping mission operating along southern Lebanon border, told reporters in Geneva that Argentina had decided to withdraw its peacekeepers from the force, known as UNIFIL.

He did not specify why, but Israel has repeatedly requested that peacekeepers leave the area since the military intervention. October 1, invasion of southern Lebanon. Despite Israeli attacks on peacekeepersUNIFIL has committed to staying put and none of the other 47 troop-contributing countries have withdrawn.

In recent days, Argentine resistance to the G20 joint communiqué has focused on clauses related to taxing the very rich and regulating online expression, diplomats said. Argentine delegates also sought to block talk of gender equality and references to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda on sustainable development, which Milei called socialist.

Critics in Rio considered the Argentine president a saboteur. Supporters at home hailed Milei as the leader of the new world disorder. Fresh out a trip to Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he railed against socialism and rubbed shoulders with the president-elect and Tech billionaire Elon MuskMilei initially seemed unfazed by such concerns in Rio.

Mileis' office issued a harsh statement citing his objections to the G20 statement. But the president finally signed on it under enormous international pressure.

Argentina is not a great power and is in a very difficult economic situation, said Roberto Goulart Menezes, a professor of international relations at the University of Brasilia. This pressure, he added, was enough for Argentina to eventually reduce its opposition.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front left, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, front right, Argentine President Javier Milei, top left, French President Emmanuel Macron, top center, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pose for a group photo at the G20 summit. in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, November 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

During Milei's first-ever meeting with Xi on Tuesday, the leaders discussed their current trade and financial ties and their desire to continue exploring new opportunities for development and improvement, the Argentine presidency said in a statement, accompanied by a photo of the presidents sharing a warm message. handshake. He said the leaders had invited each other to visit him.

While Argentina relies heavily on China as a market for its soybeans and other crops, the cordial tone made clear that the crisis-ridden South American nation has no desire to see its relations with its second-largest trading partner and source crucial funding situation deteriorate further.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi expressed appreciation for Milei's willingness to continue deepening bilateral cooperation.

China has retained strategic assets in Argentina, including stakes in lithium mines and a space station in Patagonia. Earlier this year, former Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, that Milei recently firedled a successful visit to China to repair relations strained by Milei's colorful insults (Would you trade with an assassin? he asked during the election campaign last August, accusing China of killing dissidents).

After Mondino's trip, Beijing resumed a multibillion-dollar currency swap deal in June that shored up Argentina's depleted reserves.



Argentine President Javier Milei attends the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, November 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

On Monday, as negotiations on the G20 project became increasingly tense, Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo and Brazilian Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira signed a memorandum of understanding that offered a new and important source of income for cash-strapped Argentina.

The deal to ship 30 million cubic meters of natural gas to Brazil from Argentina's Vaca Muerta, a vast shale oil and gas field in Patagonia, over the next five years could have helped Milei sign the declaration common G20, Silveira told reporters.

But that did nothing to ease tensions between the leaders of South America's largest economies, who have opposing views on the issue. climate change, social issues and the role of governments.

A series of official photographs that made the front pages of local newspapers on Tuesday showed Lula and other government leaders shaking hands in a friendly manner, in stark contrast to the Brazilian leaders' photo op with Milei, with the two men standing stiffly together. on the other despite protocol requiring them to shake hands, looking like they would rather be anywhere else in the world.



Argentine President Javier Milei, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk during a group photo at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Some fear that Trump's election has further emboldened Milei and other far-right political figures. give up Ambitious UN commitments multilateral agreements on issues like climate change.

Milei has already taken a pro-Trump stance, thinking … that the G20 could be gutted by President Trump, said Goulart Menezes, the international relations expert.

However, he warned that conditioning Argentina's foreign policy on the future president of the United States carries risks.

Argentina is placing itself in a position of international isolation, he said.

Indeed, at traditional G20 family photo taken for the second time on Tuesday because US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau I didn't manage to show up at the first one Milei was the only leader missing from the lineup.

There would be no third attempt.



Argentine President Javier Milei attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Associated Press journalists Debora Rey in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Elonore Hughes and Mauricio Savarese in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.