Erdogan rejects tensions with ultranationalists…





ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday denied the existence of disagreements or tensions with his ultranationalist government ally Devlet Bahceli, with the latter constantly offering to allow the imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader , Abdullah Öcalan, to speak in Parliament. . Last month, in a radical change of stance on the Kurdish issue, Bahceli, who is the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), proposed allowing Öcalan to appear in the Legislative Assembly and call for the dissolution of the armed group. “The meeting we had with Mr. Devlet Bahceli is particularly crucial in terms of the harmony, cohesion and unity of the People's Alliance, as well as the political and social dynamics that Turkey is currently experiencing,” Erdogan said to journalists during his flight back from Rio. de Janeiro after attending the G20 leaders' summit, referring to the government alliance between his party and the MHP. Bahceli and Erdogan met last week for the first time since Bahceli's speech. “There is absolutely no disagreement, conflict or difference of opinion between us,” added the Turkish president. Erdogan said that during his meeting with Bahceli, the two leaders discussed all current political issues. “During our meeting with Mr. Bahceli, we discussed in depth all political and national issues on the agenda. We have assessed additional measures that can be taken to achieve our goal of a 'terrorism-free Türkiye',” Erdogan said. Bahceli's proposal drew mixed reactions, with strong rejections from the country's ultranationalist politicians. The MHP leader said the fight against what he called terrorism was “essential” to achieving political consensus in the country. Erdogan's comments come days after the Turkish Interior Ministry dismissed three pro-Kurdish mayors from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) over accusations related to “terrorism » and replaced them with pro-government administrators (administrators). The move sparked fury from supporters of the pro-Kurdish party and the country's opposition. Bahceli said mayors should carry out their duties within the borders of the Turkish state. The DEM party is regularly accused of being the political wing of the PKK. Founded in 1978, the PKK initially demanded the creation of an independent Kurdistan but now demands autonomy. The group is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies. In a speech earlier this month, Bahceli called on the DEM party to distance itself from the PKK. For years, the MHP leader has been a stubborn opponent of the country's pro-Kurdish parties, including the DEM party, due to their alleged affiliation with the PKK. Bahceli's proposal in October raised the possibility of a resumption of the peace process in Türkiye. But a day after these remarks, the Ankara complex of the Turkish Aerospace Industries Company (TUSAS), which manufactures drones and other aerial vehicles, was attacked. The PKK later claimed responsibility for the attack. In 2013, Erdogan's Justice and Development (AKP) government began peace talks with the PKK, paving the way for an unprecedented opening towards the country's Kurds. Kurdish politicians were able to speak freely about their rights, a previously taboo subject. Peace talks, mediated by the DEM party's predecessor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), failed in 2015 and were followed by intense urban fighting in Kurdish areas in the southwest of the country.

