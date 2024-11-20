Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail in second Toshakhana case





Imran Khan, 72, has been in prison since his arrest on August 5, 2023 and it was not immediately clear whether he would be released now.

Imran Khan served as Prime Minister from August 18, 2018 to April 9, 2022, when he was ousted after a no-confidence motion. (Reuters file photo)

A top court in Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the second Toshakhana case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), after concluding the hearing, accepted Khan's bail application subject to furnishing two sureties of PKR one million each.

Khan, 72, has been in jail since his arrest on August 5, 2023 and it was not immediately clear whether he would be released now.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pakistani court rejected requests for acquittal of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibis in the Toshakhana II case.

Also known as Toshakhana 2.0, the case was based on allegations that Khan and his wife caused losses to the exchequer by keeping state gifts at discounted prices, violating rules.

The judge also ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder to appear before the trial court after bail, warning him that the bail could be revoked if he did not cooperate with the court.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in the case on July 13, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case the same day. Bibi was released on bail by the IHC on October 24 and she was released from prison.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed by a no-confidence vote in 2022.

Islamabad, Pakistan

