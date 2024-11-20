Lula and Janja welcome Xi Jinping to Alvorada





Presidents must strengthen Brazil-China relations; the leader of the Asian power received with military honors

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, this Wednesday morning (November 20, 2024). He was received by the head of the Brazilian Executive, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT member was accompanied by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. Xi visited and received honors, while the presidential guard paraded. The meeting held 1 day after the end of the Summit G20group of the world's largest economies. The Chinese president arrived in Brasilia on the afternoon of Tuesday (November 19). He was welcomed by a delegation made up of ministers from the Lula government and the Batal percussion group, which gave a show on this occasion. Watch live: After the meeting at the Alvorada Palace, Xi Jinping is expected to participate in the signing of documents and a statement to journalists. Then, have lunch with Lula at Palcio da Alvorada. A closing dinner for the official visit is planned for the evening at the Itamaraty Palace. Xi Jinping leaves the country on Thursday November 21. In 2023, Lula is received by the Chinese president in Beijing. More than 20 agreements were signed at the time, in the areas of environment, agriculture, science and technology. The Chinese president's visit to Brasilia involves a major security operation, with surveillance of social networks, maritime blockade of Lake Parano and reinforcement of the police at 7 points in the federal capital. Em article published on Saturday (16.Nov.2024) in the newspaper Folha de S. PauloXi said diplomatic relations between Brazil and China, established on August 15, 1974, have withstood the changes and turbulence of the international situation over these 50 years and are increasingly mature and dynamic. Speaking about bilateral trade, the president said China Brazil's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years and one of the main sources of foreign investment. The Chinese leader spoke in a an increasingly improved bilateral trade program.

