Mary Jane Veloso awaits transfer from Indonesia to the Philippines





The Indonesian government has received an official request for the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso: a Filipina arrested in Indonesia for drug trafficking in 2010 and subsequently sentenced to death. However, several conditions must be met before returning to the Philippines. Mary Jane Veloso was arrested in April 2010 after she was caught carrying a suitcase containing heroin. has Adisucipto International Airport In YogyakartaIndonesia. Veloso has pleaded not guilty, saying she was tricked by her recruiter into becoming a drug courier without her knowledge. However, an Indonesian court sentenced her to death in October 2010, just six months after her arrest. In 2015, Veloso's execution was postponed following an appeal from the former President of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, to the then Indonesian President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Aquino requested that Veloso be named as a prosecution witness in a court case against her recruiter in the Philippines. This delay allowed Veloso to remain alive to this day. THE potential transfer de Veloso in the Philippines has once again attracted public attention after the current President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that Veloso would be “repatriated” to her home country. However, Indonesia's Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, clarified that Velosos' status was not yet resolved and the transfer process was still underway. in progress. “There is no word 'free' in President Marcos [Jr.] statement. “Bringing her back to the Philippines” means bringing her back to the Philippines,” Mahendra said in a written statement Wednesday (November 20). Mahendra further explained that the Indonesian government had received an official request from the government to the Philippines regarding the transfer of Velosos under a “prisoner transfer» mechanism. “Once she returns to her country and begins serving her sentence there, responsibility for her rehabilitation will be transferred to the authorities of her home country,” Mahendra continued. That being said, Mahendra also highlighted the possibility of modifying Velosos' sentence and how that falls entirely within the purview of the current one. President of the Philippines. “In the case of Veloso, President Marcos [Jr.] can grant pardon and commute his sentence to life imprisonment, especially since the death penalty has been abolished in the Philippine Penal Code,” Mahendra added. Meanwhile, President Marcos Jr. had earlier shared the news of Velosos' transfer on his official Instagram page, describing the development resulting from more than a decade of diplomacy between the Philippines and Indonesia. “After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to finally bring Mary Jane back to the Philippines,“, wrote the president in his Instagram post posted online on Wednesday. Mary Jane's story resonates with many people: a mother trapped in the grip of poverty, who made a desperate choice that changed the course of her life. Even though she was held responsible under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her situation.

