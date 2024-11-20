Linda McMahon: What you need to know about the former WWE mogul and Trump's choice in education





WASHINGTON (AP) Linda McMahon has been a constant presence in Donald Trump's tumultuous orbit, serving in his first administration and supporting his presidential campaigns. He has now chosen her to serve as Secretary of Education.

Here's a look at McMahon's journey from business to politics.

McMahon moved from wrestling to politics

McMahon is married to Vince McMahon, whose father was a prominent professional wrestling promoter. They followed him into the industry and founded their own company, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE. It has become a heavyweight in American industry and culture.

When Trump was the star of the reality show The Apprentice, he made an appearance at Wrestlemania in 2007. The billionaire entertainment mogul participated in a carefully scripted feud that ended with Trump shaving Vince McMahons hair at the middle of the ring.

Linda McMahon has resigned as general manager of WWE to enter politics. She ran twice for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut, but lost in 2010 to Richard Blumenthal and in 2012 to Chris Murphy.

Shifting gears, she focused on providing financial support to candidates. McMahon provided $6 million to help Trump's candidacy after he secured the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

Teaching was an initial career goal

McMahon served on the Connecticut School Board for a year starting in 2009. She told lawmakers at the time that she had always been interested in education and once considered becoming a teacher, a goal that collapsed after his marriage.

She also spent years on the board of trustees of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

McMahon is considered a relative unknown in education circles, although she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice.

McMahon was part of Trump's first presidency

A month after defeating Hillary Clinton, Trump chose McMahon to head the Small Business Administration. The agency provides loans and disaster relief to businesses and entrepreneurs, and monitors officials' compliance with contract laws.

When McMahon was chosen, she was praised by Blumenthal and Murphy, the two Connecticut Democrats who defeated her in Senate campaigns. Blumenthal called her an accomplished and capable person, while Murphy said she was a talented and experienced businesswoman.

Unlike others in Trump's first administration, McMahon has not been clouded by scandal or controversy. She frequently promoted her trade and tax policies.

She was a superstar, Trump said when she left the administration in 2019. The fact is, I've known her for a long time. I knew she was good, but I didn't know she was that good.

She continued to support Trump after leaving the administration

McMahon has not left Trump's orbit. She chaired America First Action, a super PAC that supported Trump's 2020 re-election campaign. He lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and McMahon helped create the America First Policy Institute to continue advocating for the Trump's agenda and prepare for a potential return to the White House.

When Trump ran for president this year, McMahon was co-chairman of his transition team alongside Howard Lutnick, chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald. In this role, McMahon helped plan the new Trump administration.

Once he takes office, McMahon's biggest task may be taking down the agency she was hired to work for. Trump has promised to close the Department of Education and return much of its power to the states. Trump has not explained how he would close the agency, which was created by Congress in 1979 and whose dismantling would likely require congressional action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/linda-mcmahon-trump-education-secretary-wwe-613016d0c164b89765af761404cbb123 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos