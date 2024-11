Erdoan urges NATO to tackle Russia's nuclear policy shift

Speaking at a press conference at the G20 summit inRioFrom Janeiro, Brazil, Erdoan highlighted the dangers of using nuclear weapons in war. “There is no positive aspect in conflicts involving nuclear weapons. NATO officials must consider Russia's actions and reassess them,” he said. Erdoan pointed out that Ukraine's recent use of long-range missiles after US approval highlights the escalation of the situation. “These developments are far from positive,” he noted, explaining that “Russia’s declaration appears to be a precautionary measure against conventional threats targeting it.” He added: “Russia has the capacity and necessary measures to defend itself. As a NATO country, we also have a duty to protect ourselves and take necessary measures.” The revised doctrine indicates that Russia could potentially use nuclear weapons if attacked by conventional missiles backed by a nuclear power. This update was proposed in September and has now come into force, marking the 1,000th day of the conflict with Ukraine. This follows US President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range US missiles to target areas in Russia. Erdoan reiterated Turkey's position, given its proximity to Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with each nation. He lamented the missed “historic opportunity” of the Istanbul Accord at the start of the war, attributing the outcome to nearly half a million deaths, as well as the creation of an energy and food crisis . Encouraging all parties involved to take steps towards peace, Erdoan said Trkiye was ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. “Since the outbreak of the conflict, Turkey has had the will and the capacity to play a facilitating role,” he said. “I hope we can quickly achieve a lasting ceasefire, bringing the peace the world has been waiting for.” Erdoan also discussed Turkey's views on the BRICS group's partnership offer, noting that the country is currently evaluating the proposal and will respond if necessary. During the G20 summit, Erdoan met with several world leaders, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the former Spanish Minister Pedro Sanchez and Australian Prime Minister Anthony. Albanian. He also had brief discussions with US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnam's Pham Minh Chinh and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Source: HDN

