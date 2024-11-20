PM Modi meets engineer-turned-Vedanta teacher Masetti in Brazil, praises him for popularizing Indian philosophy | Education





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularizes Vedanta and Gita among the people, and also had a glimpse of Ramayan in Sanskrit here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularizes Vedanta and Gita among the people, and also had a glimpse of Ramayan in Sanskrit here. (PTI file) Modi met Masetti, also known as Vishwanath, before his departure from Brazil after attending the G20 summit. Meeting with Jonas Masetti and his team. I had mentioned him during one of the #MannKiBaat programs for his passion for Vedanta and Gita. His team presented previews of the Ramayan in Sanskrit, which Modi posted on X along with the photos. It is commendable to see how Indian culture is making an impact all over the world, Modi added. Masetti, dressed in a white dhoti and a tilak on his forehead, was present with his troupe. The group presented a short overview of the Ramayan in Sanskrit. As Modi mentioned in his article on @JonasMasetti, who is based in Brazil and popularizes Vedanta as well as the Gita among people there. He effectively uses technology to popularize our culture and philosophy. #MannKiBaat, Modi then posted on X. According to the post, Masetti is a mechanical engineer who worked in a stock market firm, but then found a calling in Indian culture, particularly in Vedanta, a journey Modi described during Mann Ki Baat as a long journey from actions to spirituality. He runs an institute called “Vishwavidya” in Brazil, in Petropolis, in the hills, about an hour's drive from the capital. He studied Vedanta in India, uses technology to spread his message and regularly hosts online programs. He has taught his “open and free course” to over 1.5 lakh students in the last seven years, Modi said at this conference. Modi will leave here to visit Guyana until November 21. His visit at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.

