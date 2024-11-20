Trump lawyers demand judge drop money case 'immediately'





Donald Trump's lawyers are demanding that the judge who presided over his secret New York trial and conviction immediately drop the case, saying it would be “particularly destabilizing for the country” otherwise.

“Immediate dismissal of this case is required by the Federal Constitution, the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, and the interests of justice to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power following President Trump's landslide victory in the presidential election of 2024″, Todd lawyers. Blanche and Emil Bove argued in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan that was made public Wednesday. The letter also cited presidential immunity as a reason to dismiss the case and claimed that Trump was already protected by it.

“The Constitution prohibits places[ing] vesting in a single prosecutor and grand jury the practical power to interfere with the ability of a popularly elected president to exercise his constitutional duties, the letter said, citing a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel , before turning to the lawyers' own innovative legal argument. “Just as a sitting president is completely immune from criminal proceedings, so too is President Trump as president-elect,” the letter said.

The lawyers asked until Dec. 20 to file a motion explaining why the case should be dismissed, a timeline that would make it highly unlikely that Trump would be convicted before he takes office. Lawyers argued he could not be convicted while in office because it would interfere with his constitutional duties.

Trump was convicted earlier this year on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 26, but the judge postponed all deadlines in the case last week after prosecutors said they needed time to think about how to proceed in light of the election victory of Trump.

In a letter to the judge Tuesday, prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said they would not object to sentencing being delayed while Trump's lawyers file other arguments lawyers requesting the dismissal of the case.

They said they would challenge efforts to dismiss the case, but agreed the situation was unprecedented.

The People deeply respect the Office of the President, are aware of the demands and obligations of the Presidency, and recognize that the inauguration of the defendants will raise unprecedented legal questions,” the filing states. “We also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system. »

The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-lawyers-demand-judge-immediately-throw-hush-money-case-rcna180961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos