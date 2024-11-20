Bahlil says there was no discussion about Jokowi-Gibran joining Golkar









Jakarta – The 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his son who is also Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka are rumored to join the Golkar Party. Golkar Party DPP General Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia said there had been no discussions on this issue. “I think until today there has been no discussion about this,” Bahlil said on Wednesday (11/20/2024), as quoted Détik News. Bahlil also said there was no information about Jokowi or Gibran joining his party. According to him, Jokowi has currently become the “Father of the Nation” belonging to all parties. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Regarding Mr. Jokowi and Mr. Vice President Mas Gibran, to date there is no information regarding their joining the Golkar Party,” Bahlil said. “In addition, Mr. President Jokowi has become the father of the nation, Mr. President Jokowi belongs to all parties,” he continued. However, Bahlil said the Golkar party was open to anyone who wanted to join. Because according to him, the Golkar party is one of the state's assets. “Golkar is an open party, an inclusive party, any citizen who joins the Golkar party as long as they meet the conditions, we Golkar are a state asset,” Bahlil said. According to Bahlil, the Golkar Party has become a supporter of Prabowo-Gibran. He said that currently his goal is to provide full support for development in the Prabowo-Gibran government. “I think we just need to provide full development support to realize Pak Prabowo's big ideas for the well-being of the Indonesian people,” he said. (this/that)

