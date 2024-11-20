Trump picks former wrestling executive Linda McMahon to lead Department of Education





President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening that he has chosen former wrestling executive Linda McMahon to lead the Department of Education, an agency he pledged to dismantle during his campaign in the White House.

“We will return education to the states, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” Trump said in a statement Tuesday.

McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term, resigning in 2019 to help him in his 2020 re-election campaign.

She also currently serves as co-chair of Trump's transition team, alongside Howard Lutnick, head of brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald. Trump announced Tuesday that he had chosen Lutnick as Commerce secretary.

McMahon and her husband, wrestling mogul Vince McMahon – who co-founded WWE and ran it for decades before leaving the company in January following sexual misconduct allegations – have been friends with Trump for over for 20 years and are among its most prolific donors.

President Donald Trump with then-Small Business Administration Director Linda McMahon at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida March 29, 2019. Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

McMahon has no experience as an educator, although Trump in his statement cited her tenure on the Connecticut Board of Education from 2009 to 2010 – as well as her time as a board member of the Sacred Heart University of Connecticut – and said McMahon has a “deep understanding of education and business.”

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump promised to close the Department of Education, complaining that the agency's budget is too large and its staff is filled with “people who, in many cases, hate our children.”

One of the smallest federal agencies, the Department of Education is responsible for distributing federal financial aid for education, collecting and disseminating school-related data and research, and prohibiting discrimination in schools.

Its funds represent less than 10 percent of the nation's public school funding, which comes primarily from state and local taxes.

Graham Kates contributed to this report.

Late Gomez

Fin Gómez is the political director of CBS News.

