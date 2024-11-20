Xi Jinping calls for peace in Ukraine, ceasefire in Gaza during Brazil visit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for “more voices” to end the war in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza as he paid a state visit to the Brazilian capital, officials said. Chinese state media.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva echoed these points when meeting with Xi during a red carpet welcome in Brasilia, and highlighted the joint roadmap for peace in Ukraine that they are proposing.

“In a world plagued by armed conflicts and political conflicts, China and Brazil prioritize peace, diplomacy and dialogue,” Lula said.

Xi said he wanted to see “more voices committed to peace to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis”, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

He also called for “a ceasefire and an end to the war as soon as possible” in Gaza, the agency said.

Concerning Ukraine, the China-Brazil road map for peace mediation was approved by Russia – which is China's ally – but rejected by kyiv and its Western supporters.

The Chinese president's call for an end to fighting in Gaza – where Israel continues an offensive against Hamas – echoes one he and other G20 leaders made at a summit held Monday and Tuesday in Rio.

The summit's joint declaration called for a “comprehensive” ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is also waging an offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, but Israel's ally the United States vetoed it.

China fills the “gap”

Xi's state visit to Brasilia highlighted closer ties between Asia and Latin America's biggest economies, which analysts say also reflects diminishing U.S. influence.

The two leaders signed 35 cooperation agreements in areas such as agriculture, trade, technology and environmental protection.

Xi said China-Brazil relations “are at their best in history” and the two countries are now “reliable friends”, according to Xinhua.

Lula said he believed growing ties between Brazil and China “will exceed all expectations and pave the way for a new phase of bilateral relations.”

He added that he looked forward to welcoming Xi back to Brazil next July for a BRICS summit.

The Chinese leader featured prominently at last week's G20 and APEC summit in Peru – unlike outgoing US President Joe Biden, who cut a ghostly figure.

Other leaders looked beyond Biden, politically, to the upcoming US presidency of Donald Trump, which begins on January 20.

“Xi Jinping is clearly seeking to fill the void that will come after the election of Trump, who does not value multilateralism,” Oliver Stuenkel, international relations expert at the Brazilian Getulio Vargas Foundation, told AFP.

“Synergies”

China is Brazil's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $160 billion last year.

The South American agricultural powerhouse mainly sends soybeans and other raw materials to China, while the Asian giant sells semiconductors, phones, vehicles and medicines to Brazil.

Since returning to power in early 2023, Lula has sought to balance his efforts to improve ties with China and the United States.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's visit to Beijing this year was seen as paving the way for Brazil to potentially join China's Belt and Road initiative to boost trade – a central pillar of Xi's bid to expand China's influence abroad.

But no such announcement was made during Xi's visit. Instead, the two leaders talked about finding “synergies” between this Chinese program and Brazil's own infrastructure development program.

South American countries that have signed on to Beijing's initiative include Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

One of the agreements signed on Wednesday concerned the opening of the Brazilian market to a Chinese satellite company, SpaceSail, in competition with Starlink, founded and run by the American billionaire of South African origin Elon Musk, which already covers remote regions from Brazil.

Musk has a checkered history with Brazil, whose courts forced his social media platform X to comply with the country's laws against misinformation.

