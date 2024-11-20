Politics
Xi Jinping calls for peace in Ukraine, ceasefire in Gaza during Brazil visit
Brasília:
Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for “more voices” to end the war in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza as he paid a state visit to the Brazilian capital, officials said. Chinese state media.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva echoed these points when meeting with Xi during a red carpet welcome in Brasilia, and highlighted the joint roadmap for peace in Ukraine that they are proposing.
“In a world plagued by armed conflicts and political conflicts, China and Brazil prioritize peace, diplomacy and dialogue,” Lula said.
Xi said he wanted to see “more voices committed to peace to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis”, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.
He also called for “a ceasefire and an end to the war as soon as possible” in Gaza, the agency said.
Concerning Ukraine, the China-Brazil road map for peace mediation was approved by Russia – which is China's ally – but rejected by kyiv and its Western supporters.
The Chinese president's call for an end to fighting in Gaza – where Israel continues an offensive against Hamas – echoes one he and other G20 leaders made at a summit held Monday and Tuesday in Rio.
The summit's joint declaration called for a “comprehensive” ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is also waging an offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
On Wednesday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, but Israel's ally the United States vetoed it.
China fills the “gap”
Xi's state visit to Brasilia highlighted closer ties between Asia and Latin America's biggest economies, which analysts say also reflects diminishing U.S. influence.
The two leaders signed 35 cooperation agreements in areas such as agriculture, trade, technology and environmental protection.
Xi said China-Brazil relations “are at their best in history” and the two countries are now “reliable friends”, according to Xinhua.
Lula said he believed growing ties between Brazil and China “will exceed all expectations and pave the way for a new phase of bilateral relations.”
He added that he looked forward to welcoming Xi back to Brazil next July for a BRICS summit.
The Chinese leader featured prominently at last week's G20 and APEC summit in Peru – unlike outgoing US President Joe Biden, who cut a ghostly figure.
Other leaders looked beyond Biden, politically, to the upcoming US presidency of Donald Trump, which begins on January 20.
“Xi Jinping is clearly seeking to fill the void that will come after the election of Trump, who does not value multilateralism,” Oliver Stuenkel, international relations expert at the Brazilian Getulio Vargas Foundation, told AFP.
“Synergies”
China is Brazil's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $160 billion last year.
The South American agricultural powerhouse mainly sends soybeans and other raw materials to China, while the Asian giant sells semiconductors, phones, vehicles and medicines to Brazil.
Since returning to power in early 2023, Lula has sought to balance his efforts to improve ties with China and the United States.
Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's visit to Beijing this year was seen as paving the way for Brazil to potentially join China's Belt and Road initiative to boost trade – a central pillar of Xi's bid to expand China's influence abroad.
But no such announcement was made during Xi's visit. Instead, the two leaders talked about finding “synergies” between this Chinese program and Brazil's own infrastructure development program.
South American countries that have signed on to Beijing's initiative include Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.
One of the agreements signed on Wednesday concerned the opening of the Brazilian market to a Chinese satellite company, SpaceSail, in competition with Starlink, founded and run by the American billionaire of South African origin Elon Musk, which already covers remote regions from Brazil.
Musk has a checkered history with Brazil, whose courts forced his social media platform X to comply with the country's laws against misinformation.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/xi-jinping-calls-for-peace-in-ukraine-ceasefire-in-gaza-during-brazil-visit-7067467
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine fires British-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia | Russia-Ukraine war news
- California earthquake: 2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Tres Pinos, residents report tremors
- What a Trump presidency could mean for New York schools
- Seville, Castro lead UST breakaway from Ateneo
- Highlights India vs China, Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India defeated China 1-0 to win a record-equalling third title
- Trump has promised swift and bold action as president. Will they be legal?
- India-Canada ties: India rejects Canadian media report linking PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to Nijjar murder, calling it 'ridiculous'
- US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News
- Rare video shows Ukrainians fighting inside Russia
- Prince Andrew Interview: No apologies, no regrets
- Erdoan opposes Ukraine's use of long-range US missiles
- Eastern Womens Tennis announces their spring schedule