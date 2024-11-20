Marty Baron and David Remnick on How Trump Could Attack the MediaExBulletin





As a second term approaches, New Yorker editor David Remnick says Donald Trump's anger “has never been as intense as it has been against the press.” The president-elect called the news media the “enemy of the American people,” threatened retaliation against media outlets that covered him negatively and suggested that NBC, CBS and ABC should have their licenses revoked.

Marty Baron, former editor of the Washington Post, says he expects the new administration to “go after the press in every way imaginable… [using] all the tools in the toolbox and there are a lot of them.”

“I think [Trump’s] “He's salivating at the idea of ​​having the opportunity to prosecute and imprison journalists for leaking national security information or what they would call national security information,” Baron says. “I would expect him to refuse to fund public radio…and television. And to seek control over Voice of America and its parent company, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, as he did under his previous administration, trying to turn it into a propaganda outlet.

Remnick sees parallels between Trump's approach to the media and that of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both men, he says, challenge traditional notions of truth. “The Putin regime shows us that when there is no truth, anything is possible,” Remnick says. “The lie has been coming from the White House for decades and decades. But Donald Trump changed that.”

Baron adds that Trump's goal goes beyond the press: “The goal here is to suppress anyone's free speech. … So this is just the first step. And I think the People should keep that in mind.”

Interview Highlights

On the Washington Post's announcement in the weeks leading up to the 2024 election that it would not support either presidential candidate

Baron: I don't think there is a big explanation for this decision 11 days before the elections [other] than that [Post owner Jeff Bezos] gave in to pressure from Donald Trump on its other interests, much larger than The Post, including Amazon, which has numerous contracts with the federal government, notably in cloud computing, and Blue Origin, a commercial space company essentially entirely dependent on federal government for its contracts.

If this decision had been made three years ago, two years ago, a year ago, maybe even six months ago, I would say very good. It's not that important to me that news organizations like The Post provide presidential support. Of course, people can make up their own minds. They don't need help from the Post Office. But I don't think there's any logical explanation for this decision other than “Don't poke the bear.” And I think it was an effort not to poke the bear. And I think that was a notable failure, because no one can reasonably argue that trust in The Washington Post is higher today than it was before this decision. It is significantly lower. I have never seen a company's reputation damaged so badly in such a short period of time. And I think it was a regrettable and deeply misguided decision regarding [Bezo’s] part.

On the pressure faced by the media

Remnick: If you look at the declining influence of what we call the mainstream press, and if you look at the statistics on trust in the press and the ecology of the press, the combination of economic pressures combined with pressures from Trump was a huge concern for everyone. of us who participated in this activity. … These pressures are immense. And Trump knows it. And he knows how much of a positive impact it has had on his political fortunes.

Baron: When [Trump] talks about his triumphs during his first term, he cited the loss of trust in the mainstream press and he called it one of his greatest successes. … This is not the only reason why trust in the press has declined. There are various reasons. …But the biggest factor has been the fragmentation of the market and the fact that people can find any site that asserts their pre-existing point of view and any conspiracy theory, no matter how crazy, they can find someone who says it's true.

On the responsibility of the media in the loss of people's confidence

Baron: I don't think we've accurately and adequately reflected the concerns of many Americans in this country. I've been asked many times if we had any failures in our coverage of Donald Trump in 2015 and 2016. And I say the biggest failure came well before that in that we didn't anticipate that this country could produce a candidate like Donald Trump. We have failed to understand the level of grievance and anger towards the so-called elites, including and perhaps especially the press, although if you look at the salaries of most journalists, they are not considered a elite. And so I think we haven't really done a good enough job of getting into the country and really understanding the concerns of everyday Americans. …

I fear that a part of the journalism community, if you can call it that, has engaged in what I consider to be a kind of advocacy and activism. This is by no means true for everyone, or even the majority of journalists. But there is a segment that believes in it. And I think that hurt us. And we should aim to be an independent arbiter of facts, trying to put them in context in order to discover the truth over time. And we should focus more on the kinds of questions we want to ask and try to get answers to those questions rather than thinking we have the answers to those questions before we launch into a report. Otherwise, so-called reporting is just an exercise in confirmation bias.

On how the collapse of local news helped polarize the media

Remnick: There are all kinds of news deserts all over the country that have been created by this new information ecology, so that small newspapers and mid-sized newspapers have either shriveled to the point of extinction or have completely closed their doors. Newsrooms across the river here in New Jersey, for example, which once had a few hundred people, have only about 20 at best. They hold on by their nails. If this had been replaced by websites staffed with equally, or even better, aggressive news gatherers, reporters and editors, that would be one thing, but that's not the case.

Baron: Many people in the communities have never even seen a journalist. They have never met a journalist. Their impressions of what journalists are like are formed by the arguments they see on cable news, the partisan arguments, what they see on cable news. And that's a shame, because that's not how most journalists behave.

The American public is unable to agree on the facts

Baron: The sad reality of today is that we, as a society, do not share a common set of facts. But it's actually much worse than that. We can't even agree on what a fact is and how to determine it, because all the elements we used in the past to determine what a fact is have been devalued, discarded, denigrated, denied. All this like education, expertise, real experience and, above all, evidence.

So the idea here is to erase the idea that there is some truth, some independent truth that can be determined by independent arbiters of truth, whether not just journalists, but also courts, or anyone else, and that the only truth, at least in Trump's mind, is the one that comes out of his own mouth.

What traditional media can learn from social media influencers

Not only is our authority being questioned today, but our authenticity is being questioned today. And these influencers seem much more authentic and therefore people think they are more authoritative.

Baron: We need to be better communicators. We need to recognize that the way people receive information today is radically different from the way we received information when we were growing up and the way we may prefer to receive information today. So we have a lot to learn from influencers, actually, about how to do this. Not only is our authority being questioned today, but our authenticity is being questioned today. And these influencers seem much more authentic and therefore people think they are more authoritative.

Monique Nazareth and Thea Chaloner produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Meghan Sullivan adapted it for the web.

