Canadian security agencies suspect Modi of knowing about plot to kill Sikh activist

Open this photo in the gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chat while standing for a group photo with other leaders during the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19.Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Canadian security agencies believe Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and other violent plots, according to a senior national security official who worked on the intelligence assessment of New Delhi's foreign interference operations in Canada. .

The official said Canadian and US intelligence linked the assassination operations to Interior Minister Amit Shah. The official said Mr Modi's national security adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were also aware.

Although Canada does not have direct evidence that Mr. Modi knew, the official said it would be unthinkable that three prominent political figures in India did not discuss the targeted killings with Mr. Modi before pursue.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official who was not authorized to discuss national security matters.

This is the first time Mr Jaishankar has been linked to India's foreign interference operations.

In Brazil, where he was attending the G20 summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke to Indian officials about their country's foreign interference activities in Canada, particularly the targeting of members of the pro-Khalistan movement. which promotes an independent Sikh state in Canada. Punjab.

In terms of dialogue with the Indians, my priority is always to defend the security of Canadians and that is certainly the tenor of the conversations I have had, he told reporters.

US President Joe Biden brought Mr Trudeau and Mr Modi together for a discussion on Tuesday. during the summit. It is not known what the three leaders said to each other.

The Privy Council Office said in a statement Tuesday that while the RCMP has said Indian government agents have been involved in serious criminal activity in Canada, no allegations have been made by the Government of Canada against the former. Minister Modi and the Foreign Minister. Jaishankar, or National Security Advisor Doval.

Nathalie Drouin, national security and intelligence advisor to Mr. Trudeau, and David Morrison, a deputy minister of global affairs, said The Washington Post last month said Mr. Shah involved in the gangland assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Information provided to the Washington Post included a link between India and the killing of Sikh activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was shot dead in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023. Mr. Gill was killed two days after Mr. Trudeau announced to the House of Commons that Canada had credible evidence that India was behind the murder of Mr. Nijjar in June 2023.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said Oct. 14 that evidence showed India was involved in the killing of three people, but he identified only the killing of Mr. Nijjar. Commissioner Duheme said eight people were charged with murder and 22 with extortion. Four Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of Mr Nijjar outside a Sikh temple.

The same day, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, leading to an even deeper breakdown in bilateral relations.

Testifying before the Commons committee on public security and national security last month, Ms Drouin said the Washington Post leak was part of a communications strategy she and Mr Morrison developed to ensure that A major American publication receives the Canadian version from a Canadian perspective. its ongoing dispute over foreign interference with India.

As the Globe reported, the RCMP approached the government in late August asking it to make every effort to convince India to end its hostile campaign of foreign interference. The Mounties feared that 13 Canadians were in imminent danger and that the scale of India's activities could not be stopped by law enforcement alone.

Ms. Drouin told the committee that the RCMP requested to go to New Delhi on October 8 to present evidence, but that India used an administrative technicality to block that meeting. The RCMP then traveled to Washington on October 10, but although an Indian officer confirmed the meeting, they never showed up.

A meeting was finally arranged on October 12 in Singapore at which Ms. Drouin, Mr. Morrison and RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn presented evidence to Mr. Doval, Mr. Modi. Ms. Drouin testified that Mr. Doval rejected all of Canada's demands to resolve the problem, leading the federal government to announce on Thanksgiving Day that it had expelled six Indian diplomats. New Delhi responded by ordering six Canadian diplomats to leave the country.