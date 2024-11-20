Politics
Canadian security agencies suspect Modi of knowing about plot to kill Sikh activist
Canadian security agencies believe Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia and other violent plots, according to a senior national security official who worked on the intelligence assessment of New Delhi's foreign interference operations in Canada. .
The official said Canadian and US intelligence linked the assassination operations to Interior Minister Amit Shah. The official said Mr Modi's national security adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were also aware.
Although Canada does not have direct evidence that Mr. Modi knew, the official said it would be unthinkable that three prominent political figures in India did not discuss the targeted killings with Mr. Modi before pursue.
The Globe and Mail is not identifying the official who was not authorized to discuss national security matters.
This is the first time Mr Jaishankar has been linked to India's foreign interference operations.
In Brazil, where he was attending the G20 summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke to Indian officials about their country's foreign interference activities in Canada, particularly the targeting of members of the pro-Khalistan movement. which promotes an independent Sikh state in Canada. Punjab.
In terms of dialogue with the Indians, my priority is always to defend the security of Canadians and that is certainly the tenor of the conversations I have had, he told reporters.
US President Joe Biden brought Mr Trudeau and Mr Modi together for a discussion on Tuesday. during the summit. It is not known what the three leaders said to each other.
The Privy Council Office said in a statement Tuesday that while the RCMP has said Indian government agents have been involved in serious criminal activity in Canada, no allegations have been made by the Government of Canada against the former. Minister Modi and the Foreign Minister. Jaishankar, or National Security Advisor Doval.
Nathalie Drouin, national security and intelligence advisor to Mr. Trudeau, and David Morrison, a deputy minister of global affairs, said The Washington Post last month said Mr. Shah involved in the gangland assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Information provided to the Washington Post included a link between India and the killing of Sikh activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was shot dead in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023. Mr. Gill was killed two days after Mr. Trudeau announced to the House of Commons that Canada had credible evidence that India was behind the murder of Mr. Nijjar in June 2023.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said Oct. 14 that evidence showed India was involved in the killing of three people, but he identified only the killing of Mr. Nijjar. Commissioner Duheme said eight people were charged with murder and 22 with extortion. Four Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of Mr Nijjar outside a Sikh temple.
The same day, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, leading to an even deeper breakdown in bilateral relations.
Testifying before the Commons committee on public security and national security last month, Ms Drouin said the Washington Post leak was part of a communications strategy she and Mr Morrison developed to ensure that A major American publication receives the Canadian version from a Canadian perspective. its ongoing dispute over foreign interference with India.
As the Globe reported, the RCMP approached the government in late August asking it to make every effort to convince India to end its hostile campaign of foreign interference. The Mounties feared that 13 Canadians were in imminent danger and that the scale of India's activities could not be stopped by law enforcement alone.
Ms. Drouin told the committee that the RCMP requested to go to New Delhi on October 8 to present evidence, but that India used an administrative technicality to block that meeting. The RCMP then traveled to Washington on October 10, but although an Indian officer confirmed the meeting, they never showed up.
A meeting was finally arranged on October 12 in Singapore at which Ms. Drouin, Mr. Morrison and RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn presented evidence to Mr. Doval, Mr. Modi. Ms. Drouin testified that Mr. Doval rejected all of Canada's demands to resolve the problem, leading the federal government to announce on Thanksgiving Day that it had expelled six Indian diplomats. New Delhi responded by ordering six Canadian diplomats to leave the country.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-canada-modi-hardeep-singh-nijjar-killing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine fires British-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia | Russia-Ukraine war news
- California earthquake: 2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Tres Pinos, residents report tremors
- What a Trump presidency could mean for New York schools
- Seville, Castro lead UST breakaway from Ateneo
- Highlights India vs China, Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India defeated China 1-0 to win a record-equalling third title
- Trump has promised swift and bold action as president. Will they be legal?
- India-Canada ties: India rejects Canadian media report linking PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to Nijjar murder, calling it 'ridiculous'
- US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News
- Rare video shows Ukrainians fighting inside Russia
- Prince Andrew Interview: No apologies, no regrets
- Erdoan opposes Ukraine's use of long-range US missiles
- Eastern Womens Tennis announces their spring schedule