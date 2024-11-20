Celebrities who left Elon Musk's X after Donald Trump's election





Following Donald Trump's historic re-election as president, a number of high-profile celebrities have left Elon Musk-owned X.

In the final weeks of the election, Musk became one of Trump's closest advisors and major financial backers, funding the former president's campaign to the tune of $118 million. Trump said he would consider Musk (who already wears several hats) for a role on a government efficiency commission.

Trump's victory appears to have sealed the deal for many celebrities already fed up with what they say is increased misinformation and negativity on the platform as well as alleged censorship.

Mark HamillImage credit: Getty

One of Hollywood's top Twitter followers, Mark Hamill left

Alyssa Milano Image credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alyssa Milano's personal account is gone, but a post on her podcast Sorry Not Sorry's Twitter page directs users to a BlueSky account.

Gabrielle Union Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for FWRD

Gabrielle Union left . Sometimes that means recognizing the final straw and knowing when to walk away.

Jamie Lee Curtis Image Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis' departure from X seemed to cause quite a stir, media-wise. On November 14, she posted a screenshot of her deleted Twitter page to Instagram with what is known in recovery circles as the Serentiy Prayer:

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference.

Stephen King Image Credit: Olivia Wong/Getty Images

The same day, longtime Twitter warrior Stephen King announced his departure from the platform.

“I’m leaving Twitter,” the author wrote. “I tried to stay, but the atmosphere became too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like.

Barbra Streisand Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Genesis Prize Foundation

Also on November 14, Barbra Streisand posted what she said was her final post on X, writing, “Starting today, any comments I post will be on Bluesky.” #TwitterExodus”

Don Lemon Image credit: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon had a short and tumultuous stint on questions. Lemon left for good on November 13, citing, among other things, Twitter's new terms of use.

Guillermo del Toro Image credit: Euan Cherry/Getty Images

On November 10, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro told his millions of Twitter followers that his account “will remain mostly unused…I'll be at BlueSky more and more.”

Matthew Lillard Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Matthew Lillard wrote on November 9: “It was good knowing you @twitter – not so much X.”

