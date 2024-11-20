Jokowi's influence in 2024 regional elections deemed weak





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Doc. MI) APPROVAL or the support given by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to the regional leadership candidates during the 2024 simultaneous regional elections campaign is considered lower than when he was still active as leader of the state during the 2024 presidential election last February. Jokowi's influence was evident in the regional elections in Jakarta and Central Java. In Jakarta, Jokowi supported the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple. Meanwhile, in Central Java, Jokowi threw his support behind Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Algorithm Research and Consulting Executive Director Aditya Perdana said Ridwan Kamil, alias Emil, fully hopes Jokowi will provide support as part of Prabowo's full government coalition. Indeed, Jokowi's support for Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election is considered very strong. Also read: Jokowi's candidates in the regional elections are seen as having increasingly tarnished Indonesian democracy in the eyes of the world. “(However) this matter is certainly different, because Jokowi is no longer a president whose influence is not as great as in February 2024,” Aditya said in a written statement on Wednesday (20/11). Unlike Emil, Aditya believes that Jokowi's support for Luthfi in Central Java is actually stronger. Additionally, President Prabowo also explicitly expressed the same support for Luthfi, who was eventually investigated by Bawaslu. Although approval The important figures in the regional elections this time are clearly represented, the professor of political science at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, University of Indonesia emphasized that victory belongs to the candidates and their respective political parties. In this case, they will have to work more intensively and simultaneously during the rest of the campaign. Also read: PKS must prove that President Jokowi proposed Kaesang to many political parties before the Jakarta regional elections “It is much more important to continue to improve the electability of candidates rather than seeking approval and approval of numbers alone,” he stressed. Separately, political observer Adi Prayitno said Jokowi's involvement in supporting candidate pairs participating in the 2024 regional elections should no longer be debated. The reason is that Jokowi's current status is that of an ordinary civilian. According to Adi, whether Jokowi succeeds in winning Emil-Suswono depends on Jokowi's own political work. “Will Jokowi be able to consolidate his support base in Jakarta? I think Jokowi must have calculations. Whether he is strong or not really depends on Jokowi's penetration and political work,” Adi explained. (D-2)

