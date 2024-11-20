Donald Trump offers new merchandise: $10,000 autographed guitars





Top line

President-elect Donald Trump is now promoting a line of branded acoustic and electric guitars, some of which are autographed, he announced Wednesday, marking the latest merchandise he has sold or promoted, joining a string of NFT trading cards, silver coins and watches.

The president-elect sold other products before his election victory, including watches,… [+] silver coins and NFT trading cards, among others.

Getty Images Key Facts 2024

The Trump Guitars website lists four different Trump-branded guitars for sale: the American Eagle Series, Presidential Series, Signature Edition, and God Bless The USA.

The American Eagle Series includes 1,000 acoustic and electric guitars of each piece available for purchase at $1,250 and $1,500, respectively, featuring an image of the American flag, a bald eagle, and inscription along the neck of the guitar that says: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”.

Trump signed 275 American Eagle acoustic and electric guitars each that will sell for $10,000 each.

The first 1,000 Presidential Series guitars will be numbered and sold for $2,000, while an unspecified number of God Bless The USA acoustic guitars are available for $1,000.

Key context

Other products have been launched by Trump throughout his campaign, and guitars are the latest products launched, after he announced a series of watches worth up to $100,000 in September. He promoted $100 silver coins priced well above the market value of silver and 1,000 pairs of limited edition shoes, in addition to Bibles, cologne, perfumes and $60 Trump-branded NFT cards. In December 2023, he offered a Mugshot edition of digital trading cards that included a bonus offer for a piece of Trump's costume from his mug shot from Fulton County, Georgia, and dinner with Trump at Mar-a- Lake. Its merchandise sales come amid several court cases resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees.

How much did Trump make from his merchandise?

Trump received the most from his NFTs, earning him about $7.2 million in licensing fees, according to CBS News. Trump's brand Bibles reportedly generated about $300,000 in sales, and his sneakers, valued at $399 each, sold out, generating at least $399,000. It's not immediately clear how much was generated by Trump's recent release of watches or silver coins.

Forbes Rating

Trump has a fortune valued at $5.6 billion, making him the 592nd richest person in the world, according to our latest estimates.

