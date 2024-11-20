FRONTLINE investigates China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping

China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping

November 26, 2024

7/6c: pbs.org/frontline, PBS application

10/9c: PBS stations (check local listings), YouTube

& THE PBS Documentary Main Video Channel

When President-elect Donald Trump takes office for the second time in January 2025, one of the key foreign policy and economic issues he will face will be the complex and contentious relationship between the United States and China.

In China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping, FRONTLINE investigates China's emergence as one of the world's richest and most repressive countries, as well as the role of its longtime president, Xi Jinping.

Xi has presided over an increasingly antagonistic relationship with the United States since coming to power in 2012, and has also cracked down hard on internal dissent, said correspondent, producer and director Martin Smith. In the works for more than a year, our new documentary investigates how Xi works, why, and what's at stake as the next chapter in U.S.-China relations begins.

As China largely shuts down international media, this two-hour documentary, from the award-winning team of Smith, producer/director Marcela Gaviria and producer Brian Funck, draws on interviews with former members of the Chinese Communist Party and exiled human rights and democracy activists. , scholars, authors and journalists to trace the events that shaped Xi from his sending to the countryside to do forced labor during the Maoist Revolution, to his joining the Chinese Communist Party and his rise through its leaders, right down to the way he tightened his grip. throughout his presidency.

The documentary, premiering November 26 on PBS and online, also features interviews with current and former U.S. government officials, including members of the first Trump administration who helped shape the United States' economic and national security policies. United States towards China. It offers a timely and comprehensive overview of Xi's vision for China and the broader implications of his crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang and his provocative ambitions for Taiwan.

He chose to embark on the path of consolidating power; the path of nationalism, says New York Times journalist Edward Wong, author of At Edge of the Empire.

As Trump vows to impose higher tariffs on Chinese-made goods upon taking office, China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping also probes the state of China's economy and its trade war with the United States.

If anyone believes they can stop the steady growth of China's economy, they are probably indulging in fantasies, says Victor Gao, unofficial spokesman for Xi's government.

As Trump's return to the Oval Office approaches, China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping is a must-read examination of China under Xi, the hostile relationship between China and the United States, its ramifications, and what might come next.

For the full story, watch China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping. The documentary can be viewed on pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS app starting November 26, 2024, at 7/6c. It will premiere on PBS stations (check local listings) and on FRONTLINE YouTube Channel that evening at 10/9c and will also be available on the PBS Documentary Main Video Channel. Subscribe to the FRONTLINEs newsletter to get updates on events, podcast episodes and more related to China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping.

China, the United States and the rise of Xi Jinping is a FRONTLINE production with RAIN Media, Inc. Producers are Martin Smith, Marcela Gaviria and Brian Funck. The correspondent is Martin Smith. Co-producers are Scott Anger and Elizabeth Hope Williams. The writers and directors are Marcela Gaviria and Martin Smith.

FRONTLINE, the longest-running investigative documentary series on American television, explores the issues of our time through powerful storytelling. FRONTLINE has won an Academy Award and every major journalism and broadcasting award, including 108 Emmy Awards and 34 Peabody Awards. Visit pbs.org/frontline and follow us on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, X And Facebook to find out more. FRONTLINE is produced at GBH in Boston and is broadcast nationwide on PBS. FRONTLINE is funded by support from PBS viewers and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Additional support for FRONTLINE is provided by the Abrams Foundation, the Park Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund, with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler at name of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and Koo and Patricia Yuen.



