Imran Khan released on bail in Toshakhana 2 case





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb granted bail to Imran Khan. Defense lawyer Salman Safdar said the statement read out was recorded by the NAB investigating officer, adding that the matter has now been referred to the FIA.

The FIA ​​prosecutor said statements under Section 164 are recorded before a magistrate. Justice Aurangzeb said that after the change in the law, the matter shifted from NAB to FIA. “What measures were taken against the three customs officers who calculated the wrong price?” » asked the court.

The FIA ​​prosecutor said customs officers were negligent, but this did not amount to criminal misconduct. “NAB has not recommended any departmental action against these officers,” he added.

“Let’s just say they are very good people,” Justice Aurangzeb remarked, provoking laughter in the courtroom.

The court ordered Imran Khan to submit sureties of one million rupees each and also appear before the trial court after being released on bail. “If the accused fails to cooperate with the court during the trial, the bail order may be withdrawn,” the court said.

However, there is still a hurdle in the release of the PTI founder from Adiala jail as his bails in five cases from May 9 have not been submitted. Imran Khan's bails in seven other cases on May 9 had been submitted earlier.

Earlier, the court resumed hearing on PTI founder's bail application in the Toshakhana-2 case, with Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb presiding.

FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and advocate Salman Safdar, the defense lawyer, presented their arguments during the hearing.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb asked the FIA ​​prosecutor to refrain from any media comments, saying: “Leave the media alone and exempt yourself from them.” The remark came after the prosecutor claimed that the media had already announced that bail would be granted.

The court also questioned details regarding the receipts involved in the case, including whether they were issued in the name of Bushra Bibi or the PTI founder. Lawyer Salman Safdar clarified that the receipts mentioned in the challan bore the name of Bushra Bibi.

Written order

In his written order on approving bail, Justice Aurangzeb wrote that the PTI founder was released on bail against a surety of Rs 1 million and two witnesses. In his one-page order, the judge said the petitioner would not take undue advantage of his release on bail and would not be present at every trial court hearing until he is granted immunity.

The court warned that if the petitioner takes unfair advantage, the prosecution may seek revocation of his bail. “The reasons for granting bail to the accused will be stated in the detailed order,” the order said.

Defense arguments

The defense raised concerns over the 3.5-year delay in registering the case. The prosecution made Sohaib Abbasi a sworn witness and Inamullah Shah a key witness without taking oath.

Lawyer Salman Safdar pointed out that several agencies, including NAB, FIA, police and Election Commission, have initiated actions related to the Toshakhana case, suggesting procedural redundancy.

He argued that the Kohsar police station had also registered a case regarding a fake Toshakhana receipt.

Prosecution position

FIA prosecutor Umair Majeed Malik argued that the value of the jewelry set mentioned in the case would be explained in the prosecution's evidence. Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb remarked: “If the media does not propagate sensationalism, how will it conduct its business? ” He denied rumors about his health, saying he was present and hearing the matter despite these reports.

Status of co-defendants

The court was informed that Bushra Bibi, a co-accused in the case, is currently on bail and awaiting a decision by Justice Afzal Majuka. Lawyer Salman Safdar expressed hope that Justice Majoka would announce his verdict soon.

On October 24, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, a co-accused in the case, was released from Adiala jail following the IHC's order to grant her bail in the case. Toshakhana 2 case. The release was obtained after the posting of bonds worth 1 million rupees by his surety, Malik Tariq Mehmood Noon.

The accountability court in Islamabad, headed by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, signed the order for the release of Bushra Bibi. Her legal team, including lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, confirmed that she left the prison for Bani Gala, accompanied by her security guards.

In a brief statement to the media, Gohar expressed optimism that Bushra Bibi would not face further arrests. “There is no need to arrest Bushra Bibi anyway,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/2087324271-imran-khan-granted-bail-in-toshakhana-2-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos