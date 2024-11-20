Ridwan Kamil invites Jokowi to attend the big campaign in Jakarta, invitations have been sent





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Candidate for Jakarta governor number 1, Ridwan Kamilsaid he invited the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to attend the major campaign which will take place next Saturday (11/23/2024). “This has been conveyed,” said Ridwan when meeting at the Jakarta PPP DPW Office in Duren Sawit, East Jakarta, Wednesday (11/20/2024). However, Jokowi did not confirm its presence because on the same day there is also a large campaign program in Central Java. Also read: Upon meeting Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil received a message to continue greeting residents “Coincidentally, it was the same time in Central Java, exactly the same big meeting. “In his hometown,” Ridwan added. Ridwan explained that Jokowi would review his schedule. If possible, Jokowi said he was ready to participate in the campaign in Jakarta. “He’ll see. “If it is technically possible, he is ready (to be present in Jakarta), that is the answer,” Ridwan said. Also read: Jokowi's support for RK seen as result of KIM's concerns over Pramono-Rano's electability Previously, Jokowi officially expressed his support for the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple. In his remarks at Cempaka Putih, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/18/2024), Jokowi mentioned Ridwan's background as the reason for this support. “Why am I Ridwan Kamil, because of my track record,” Jokowi said. Jokowi assessed that Ridwan's leadership has been proven since he served as Mayor of Bandung and Governor of West Java. Also read: Jokowi reveals the reasons for choosing Ridwan Kamil: because of his background “The first Mr. Ridwan Kamil was once the mayor of the city center scope Small management, managing a city is not easy. “Secondly, in a broader provincial context, he also has experience as governor (previously in West Java),” Jokowi said. Apart from that, Ridwan's background in architectural engineering and urban planning was an additional reason to choose him. “In terms of track record we have it, in terms of knowledge we have it. What else is missing? Which one would you like to choose?” Jokowi emphasized. The stages of the 2024 legislative elections now enter the campaign period which will last until November 23, 2024. Then, the silent period will take place from November 24 to 26, 2024, before the simultaneous voting day on November 27, 2024.

