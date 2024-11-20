Donald Trump's latest brand is guitars that cost up to $10,000





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed a line of guitars, following the Bibles, sneakers, watches, photo books and cryptocurrencies launched during his third White House campaign.

Trump posted a photo on Truth Social on Wednesday of himself holding what he says is a limited-edition 45 guitar, an electric model emblazoned with an American flag and an eagle on its body, and the Trump slogan Make America Great Again embedded in it. the neck. Acoustic and electric styles are available, for $1,250 and $1,500 respectively, as well as Presidential and God Bless the USA models and Signature Edition guitars, which, with a price tag of $10,000, also include Trump's signature .

What is unclear is the financial relationship between Trump and proceeds from guitar sales.

In keeping with his long tradition of merging his political and business interests, Trump has sold a series of branded merchandise since launching his 2024 White House campaign, with a slew of items going on sale in succession of a $489 million civil fraud judgment against the former president.

Some of them, like the official Trump watch collection, one model of which costs $100,000, were listed as affiliated with CIC Ventures LLC, a company Trump said he owned in his 2023 financial filings.

Websites offering items such as watches indicate that the products are subject to a paid licensing agreement, the same mechanism that allowed Trump, long before he entered politics, to profit for years from selling everything, from water to vodka and steaks.

As of Wednesday, GetTrumpGuitars.com contained no disclaimers, or even the name of the company selling the items. An FAQ page lists information on the number of each model made available and states that these models are the ONLY guitars endorsed by President Donald J. Trump! but does not include any of the disclaimers or licensing terms on some of Trump's other product sites.

The guitar website's privacy policy includes an address in suburban Nashville for a couple, neither of whom immediately returned a message seeking comment Wednesday. Photos on their social media pages showed them attending Trump's election night party in Florida.

Messages left with 16 Creative, a branding agency listed at the bottom of the guitar's website, and the Trump transition team were also not immediately returned.

Before his general election victory, Trump announced the sale of $100 silver coins to his face this year, urged his supporters to spend $59.99 on a God Bless the USA Bible, inspired by the patriotic ballad of country singer Lee Greenwood, and hawked new Trump-branded sneakers at Sneaker Con, a gathering that bills itself as the world's largest sneaker show.

He's also dabbled in NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and said last year he made between $100,000 and $1 million from a series of digital trading cards that depicted him in cartoon-like images , notably as an astronaut, cowboy and superhero.

Meg Kinnard can be contacted at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

