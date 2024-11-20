Live Updates: News on Trump's presidential transition





Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Utah Sen. Mike Lee met with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, in the Senate.

Both Republican senators said the confirmation hearing would allow Gaetz to answer questions about the misconduct allegations against him.

“My view is we should move forward with this, hold the hearing, let him answer everything under oath,” Hawley said. Give it a chance.

He's denied everything, but the hearing is an opportunity for him to take the oath in front of everyone, to go through the case, Hawley said.

Hawley said he has spoken to Gaetz on the phone before and talks to Trump all the time, but would not elaborate on their conversations.

After meeting with Gaetz, Hawley said he did not ask the former Florida congressman about allegations that he had sex with a minor, but said he did not think that they are credible.

He denied it, Hawley reiterated. But look, I mean, that's why we'll have a hearing, hopefully where I'm sure I'll be asked under oath, so he has a chance to respond.

As he left the meeting, Hawley told reporters his intention was to vote for all of Trump's Cabinet nominees and said those who have concerns about Gaetz should give him the chance to address them.

Lee noted after the meeting that Gaetz spent several minutes talking about the unfairness and lack of truth in the allegations pursued by the committee, as well as the failure of the DOJ to pursue charges. Lee, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, added that Gaetz is confident in his own ability to convince senators and be confirmed.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn said Gaetz was entitled to a fair process. He said that was the start of the conversation with Gaetz, adding that he had never met the Florida Republican before today. So no prejudices. We will do our investigations, our research and give him the opportunity to answer questions, he told reporters after the meeting on Capitol Hill with Vance and Gaetz.

This article has been updated with additional details.

