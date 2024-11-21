Politics
Trump visits South Texas after historic victory
BROWNSVILLE Rosa Castaeda wanted to get a glimpse of President-elect Donald Trump.
The 58-year-old Brownsville resident had voted for him three times.
“I was like, 'I'm going to go because I voted for Trump, I'm going to go see what I can see,'” Castaeda said in Spanish.
She was among two dozen Trump supporters waiting outside Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, some sporting their best Trump gear and waving flags bearing his name.
Several drivers moved to the middle lane to stop and take out their phones as Trump's plane stopped on the runway, bringing him to the Lone Star State for the first time since his historic victory that included a sweep of four South Texas counties. that make up the Rio Grande Valley.
A naturalized citizen of the Mexican city of Matamoros, Castaeda supported Trump because of what she saw as his family values and his stance on immigration. She thinks immigrants who rely on government support should be deported, but she also doesn't think Trump will be as extreme in his crackdown on immigrants as critics on the Democratic side claim.
“He has a really good heart,” Castaeda said.
Trump made historic gains in the Valley's four counties, Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr and Willacy, marking a historic shift for the majority-Hispanic region that had been considered a reliable Democratic stronghold.
Starr County, in particular, had not supported a Republican presidential candidate since 1896.
This did not go unnoticed by Trump who specifically referenced the Rio Grande Valley in a post celebrating his victory on his social media site, Truth Social.
“IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS WON 31 OF 32 JUDICIAL BENCHES IN THE STATE AND EVERY COUNTY IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY,” Trump wrote.
Trump was in the Valley to witness SpaceX's sixth test flight of its Starship vehicle. His visit to the Boca Chica Beach launch site comes amid reports that company founder Elon Musk has been a constant presence in Trump's orbit since the election. Trump also asked Musk, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to co-lead a commission on government efficiency.
The test flight wasn't quite the commotion some viewers expected, particularly after the fifth test flight last month caused reverberations that would have been felt by residents near 70 miles away in Hidalgo County.
During this fifth test launch, the company's Super Heavy booster was successfully caught by the “wand” arms of Starbase's Launch and Capture Tower.
Noise levels from this launch were higher than expected, with data reported by the New York Times suggesting that the peak noise occurred when the first stage booster returned to site for an automatic landing.
That wasn't the case this time. The company abandoned its attempt to catch the booster during Tuesday's test, although it managed a successful landing of the vehicle in the Indian Ocean.
Armando Sanchez, a 77-year-old Brownsville resident, stood on the muddy banks of the Brownsville Ship Channel, hoping to catch some fish that afternoon.
He often fished in the area, but he came to this particular spot that day hoping to get a view of the Starship launch.
There was no detonation, Sanchez said in Spanish as he watched the space vehicle take off. The lack of a catastrophic explosion surprised him after last month's launch rocked his mobile home.
Noise data suggests that launches could affect local structures, communities and the environment. Sanchez was slightly concerned about these effects, but felt the benefits of the jobs created by SpaceX were worth it.
“They know what they’re doing,” Sanchez said.
But his favorable opinion of Musk's company did not extend to Trump.
A naturalized citizen who was granted amnesty during the Reagan administration, Sanchez did not view Trump's immigration policies as logistically sound.
“If you deport these people, who will work?” »Sánchez said. “You don't see a white man working in the sun. On the other hand, Mexicans, foreigners, people from other countries, that's why they come here, to work.”
Trump's visit and the launch itself angered a coalition of Rio Grande Valley organizations that condemned the SpaceX launch in a statement Tuesday.
SpaceX is not helping humanity; it's a science fiction fantasy for the rich and powerful,” Josette Hinojosa of the South Texas Environmental Justice Network said in part in a statement. “Elon Musk inviting Trump to watch our low-income community being used as a site test for rocket explosions is a blatant example of white supremacy. »
But when Ernesto Guerra, 19, of San Benito, saw Starship launch into the sky, he saw an opportunity.
“There’s so much to come with Elon and what he can probably do,” Guerra said.
He and his siblings brought out beach chairs and planted them on the muddy sand to watch the launch. A longtime SpaceX fan, Guerra is studying to become a welder and hopes to one day work at the company.
Still, it was the first time he came to see the launch in person instead of seeing it online.
“I heard the great man Trump is coming,” he said. “That made things even more interesting.”
Guerra voted for Trump because he liked the actions he took during his first term and hopes he keeps his campaign promises. The attention paid to the valley told him that people were realizing the area's potential.
“The Valley is increasingly known for its opportunities,” Guerra said.
Reporting in the Rio Grande Valley is supported in part by Methodist Health Ministries of South Texas, Inc.
Disclosure: The New York Times is a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from its members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list here.
