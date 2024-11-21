India-Canada ties: India rejects Canadian media report linking PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to Nijjar murder, calling it 'ridiculous'





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday strongly rejected a Canadian media report linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval to the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The report alleged that Prime Minister Modi was aware of the plot to kill Nijjar in British Columbia. MEA said such ridiculous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. “Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties,” the MEA added.

ALSO READ: What Elon Musk, the key knight of Don's game, said about Justin Trudeau is music to the ears of the Modi government Canadian media outlet The Globe and Mail, citing a Canadian national security official, said that “Canadian security agencies believe Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.” British and other violent plots.”

The report also claimed that the security official said Canadian and US intelligence had linked the assassination operations to Interior Minister Amit Shah. “Mr Modis' national security adviser Ajit Doval and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were also in the know, the official said.”ALSO READ: Such 'irresponsible' actions will have 'serious consequences' on bilateral relations: MEA on Canada's allegations against Amit Shah Canada has 'no proof' “While Canada does not have direct evidence that Modi knew, the Canadian official said it would be unthinkable that three senior politicians in India would not have discussed the targeted killings with Modi before proceeding.” , according to the report. ALSO READ: How Donald Trump's victory spells trouble for Trudeau and good news for Modi

Strained relations between India and Canada The diplomatic standoff between the two countries began with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to publicly accuse India of allegedly being involved in Nijjar's assassination last year without providing concrete evidence to India . India also recalled six of its diplomats, including the high commissioner, and expelled as many Canadian envoys after Canada's complaints. The diplomatic row reached unprecedented levels when Canada dragged Interior Minister Amit Shah into its allegations. Canadian National Security and Intelligence Advisor Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, members of the Canadian Parliament's national security committee, confirmed a Washington Post leak alleging that Shah was behind the campaign to target Khalistan separatists in Canada. India, in response to the allegation, said: “Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences on bilateral relations.”



