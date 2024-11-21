Trump has promised swift and bold action as president. Will they be legal?





John B. Bellinger III is an associate senior fellow for international and national security law at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Based on Trump's 2024 campaign promises and his past actions, how might he wield executive power in his next term?

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to take numerous actions domestically and internationally that will raise legal controversies, just as he did during his first term. Some will be entirely new initiatives, while others will return to policies adopted during his first term but reversed by President Biden. Many will face legal challenges in U.S. courts and potentially even international courts.

What Immigration Actions Could Trump Take?

Trump has pledged to lead the largest deportation effort in American history. Any plan to deport many of the more than eleven million undocumented immigrants in the United States would require a substantial increase in the number of immigration agents and judges to implement it, and it would be costly. Trump has said he plans to use the U.S. military and rely on the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to facilitate deportations and internment of illegal immigrants. Both proposals would almost certainly face legal challenges in court. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 restricts the use of the United States military for enforcement of domestic laws, and the Alien Enemies Act has only been used for deportation or internment during declared wars, most recently for the he controversial internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

Any new travel ban will likely face legal challenges from human rights and civil liberties groups.

Trump also said: I would ban the resettlement of refugees from terror-infested areas like the Gaza Strip, and we will seal our border and reinstate the travel ban. It's unclear exactly what Trump means by these commitments, but it's likely he will reinstate some form of a controversial travel ban on nationals of Middle Eastern countries and limit or ban the admission of refugees from of these countries. As in his first term, any new travel ban will likely face legal challenges from human rights and civil liberties groups.

Is Trump likely to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty or other treaties?

Trump is unlikely to attempt to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the near future, although he will certainly again push other NATO members to increase their defense spending and could attempt to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty if they do not do so. Congress included a provision in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act prohibiting a president from withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty without congressional approval. The Trump administration could potentially view this provision as an unconstitutional restriction on the president's powers. However, it would be embarrassing for Trump to ignore this restriction, given that it was co-sponsored with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Trump's nominee for the position of Secretary of State.

Trump could also withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement again. He did so during his first term, but President Joe Biden returned on his first day in office. Trump could this time go further and attempt to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Agreement on Climate Change, a treaty that the United States joined in 1992 under the administration of George HW Bush and under which the The Paris Agreement (which is an executive agreement that does not rise to the level of a treaty requiring Senate approval) has been negotiated. Since the United Nations Framework Agreement is a treaty approved by the Senate (by a two-thirds majority), some scholars argue that Trump could not withdraw from it without the same Senate approval. This issue has never been resolved in the courts, but environmental advocates would certainly challenge its legality, which would likely require several years of litigation to resolve.

What about Trump's approach to international organizations and courts?

A second Trump administration is likely to reverse the multilateralism of the Biden administration, including by defunding, withdrawing from, and imposing sanctions on various international organizations. This is especially true for those that Trump says are dominated by states hostile to the United States or Israel.

For example, the Trump administration will likely refuse to fund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA). Earlier this year, in response to evidence of the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, Congress suspended funding to UNRWA until March 2025. President Trump had already cut off funding to UNRWA in 2018 and is unlikely to continue it. , especially after Israel passed a law last month banning UNRWA from operating in Israel.

Trump could also withdraw again from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The Biden administration rejoined the body in 2023 over objections from Republicans in Congress after the Trump administration withdrew in 2017.

Trump also withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018. The Biden administration rejoined the Council in 2021 for a three-year term, but decided earlier this year not to seek reelection. second term in the United States.

Trump could also potentially reimpose US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its prosecutor, Karim AA Khan, to punish him for seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the former Minister of Justice. Gallant defense for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien, who remains a close adviser to Trump and could be named to a senior role in the new administration, said corrupt prosecutors and judges should be targeted through sanctions, including visa refusal and asset freezing; Congressional Republicans have drafted a bill providing for such penalties. The first Trump administration imposed sanctions on the then-ICC prosecutor and judges in response to the investigation of U.S. officials over allegations of detainee abuse in Afghanistan. The Biden administration ended sanctions against ICC officials after Khan decided to suspend the investigation. Although the Biden administration has criticized Khan's indictment of Israeli officials, it has lent support (apparently over the Defense Department's objections) to Khan's indictment of Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine. Given Trump's unusual affinity for Putin and his stated desire to quickly resolve the Ukraine conflict, a Trump administration could decide to end U.S. support for the ICC's prosecution of Putin.

What about some of the major legal cases pending against Trump in the United States and Trump's relationship with the Justice Department?

Early in his term, if not on day one, he should order an end to special counsel Jack Smith's prosecution of Trump and former Trump administration officials over the former president's withholding of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago and the alleged incitement to crime. the attacks of January 6, 2021 against the Capitol. Smith reportedly plans to resign before Trump takes office.

Trump could potentially order an acting Justice Department official to take these steps, or wait for Senate confirmation of his new attorney general. A Trump administration could also order the release of any internal communications or interviews conducted by Smith's team of special advisors in hopes of finding evidence of political bias, even if there is a risk that disclosure of interviews with witnesses and other inside information may actually be embarrassing for President-elect Trump.

More generally, Trump appears determined to exert greater presidential control over the Justice Department. In addition to nominating one of his most ardent supporters, controversial Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, as attorney general, he announced plans to appoint three of the lawyers who defended him in his criminal cases in leadership positions within the Ministry of Justice. , including the Deputy Attorney General and the Solicitor General. Traditionally, presidents do not interfere with criminal investigations conducted by the Justice Department, but it is unclear whether Trump and his White House will continue to uphold that standard.

Trump said he would absolutely pardon some of the more than 1,400 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, whom he called patriots and hostages, drawing a rebuke from the from at least one federal judge assigned to the case. . It might be easier for Trump to pardon people who pleaded guilty or were convicted of less serious, nonviolent offenses and who were not sentenced to prison. It could be politically more difficult for Trump to pardon rioters convicted of more serious crimes, such as assaults on police officers, especially if law enforcement opposes it.

